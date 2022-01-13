 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

State education board keeps 36-hour virtual learning rule

  • 0

NORMANDY, Mo. (AP) — School districts struggling with staff absences because of COVID-19 are facing difficult decisions about how to provide the required number of instruction hours while being limited in the number of hours of virtual learning permitted.

The state allows school districts to provide 36 hours — about a week — of alternative instruction out of the 1,044 total hours of instruction required each school year.

Districts that close temporarily because of staff absences could be required to extend the school year to meet the 1,044 hour requirement, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

For example, an elementary school in the Normandy Schools Collaborative in St. Louis reached the 36-hour limit on Thursday and Normandy High School is close.

People are also reading…

Mike Jones of the Normandy School Board this week called state leaders “Neanderthals who belong to a different age” for not giving districts more flexibility to move online during the latest surge of the virus.

The State Board of Education maintained the 36-hour limit on Tuesday after hearing a presentation about the problem.

Mallory McGowin, spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, acknowledged many schools currently are struggling to find enough staff for in-person learning.

But she said education officials continue to believe schools are among the safest places for most Missouri students.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Marilyn Bergman, the Oscar-winning lyricist who teamed with husband Alan Bergman on “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” and hundreds of other songs, died at her Los Angeles home Saturday. She was 93.

Mother charged after son found in trunk at COVID test site

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston mother was charged after authorities allege she placed her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car in an attempt to isolate him after he had tested positive for COVID-19 and then took him to a drive-thru testing site.

Watch Now: Related Video

Get the best out of your air fryer with these tips and tricks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News