State of Iowa and nonprofits focus on nutrition, environmental factors surrounding childhood obesity

DES MOINES — When working with children who have obesity, addressing nutrition is one of the first places to start, and sometimes among the hardest, said Stacey Milani, a pediatric physician at a MercyOne pediatric clinic in Pleasant Hill.

Milani is in the process of obtaining a certification as an obesity medicine physician, and she has experience with patients dealing with negative health outcomes related to obesity. For younger children, getting the parents on board to work on health behaviors is sometimes difficult, she said.

“It's always a bit of an issue on whether or not the parent is even going to accept that there's a problem,” she said. “Obviously, with children, it's got to be the parent that decides that something needs to be done and to make the changes.”

Working with parents to manage their child’s nutrition can also be hard because pediatricians have to see patients in a small window of time that doesn’t allow for long and detailed discussions. Insurance companies often do not pay for nutritionist consultations, Milani said.

Obesity in children has the potential to present a host of health problems, including high blood pressure, early heart problems, and Type 2 diabetes, she said.

As of 2019, Iowa’s childhood obesity rate is slightly above the national average. Among high school students, the state’s obesity rate is 17% compared to a nationwide 15.5%, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among children aged 10-17, 16.9% are obese, according to the State of Childhood Obesity. Iowa ranks 18th among the 50 states for that age group.

The rate in Iowa as measured by the CDC has increased in the past decade. The obesity rate was 13.2% in 2011 and 15.3% in 2017.

State initiatives

The state of Iowa has several initiatives addressing nutrition, fitness and food insecurity aimed at reducing obesity among children.

5-2-1-0: Healthy Choices Count is one of the most public of these campaigns. The program, which has origins in Maine, came to Iowa in 2016, when the Central Iowa Healthy Kids Coalition wanted to create messaging that was easy to communicate and understand. Now, the program is promoted by the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Healthiest State Initiative, and dozens of nonprofits and schools throughout the state.

The campaign aims to address health by encouraging kids to follow four easy guidelines: eat five servings of fruits or vegetables a day, use screens for no more than two hours a day, engage in physical activity for one hour a day, and have zero sugar-sweetened beverages.

The program is based on proven ways to improve health and reduce obesity, Healthiest State Executive Director Jami Haberl said. The Healthiest State Initiative is a nonprofit with the goal of making Iowa the healthiest state in the nation.

“5-2-1-0, it’s evidence based,” she said. “We know that Iowans aren’t eating enough fruits and vegetables, and this is for kids as well as adults.”

The program has registered sites, from schools to workplaces to child care centers, in 83 Iowa counties. For the past three years, the state has funded 16 communities with grants from a childhood obesity prevention program to create “sustainable and equitable environmental and policy changes that support active living and healthy eating,” according to a 2021 report.

Five more cities in Iowa have been selected to begin receiving funding in 2022.

“Working together, Iowa [Department of Health and Human Services] and the Healthiest State Initiative provide strategic leadership, stakeholder engagement, community funding, and evaluation to the initiative,” Iowa HHS spokesperson Sarah Ekstrand said.

When it comes to making healthy choices, Iowa’s data stacks up differently to national data depending on the metrics.

In 2019, according to the CDC’s High School Youth Risk Behavior Survey, Iowa students scored lower than their national peers on most nutrition metrics. They were more likely than their national peers to have not eaten fruit or vegetables in the last seven days, and to have drank soda or multiple servings of soda in a day.

On physical activity metrics, Iowa students mostly fared better than the national averages. They were more likely to have participated in physical activity for at least 60 minutes on a single or multiple days in the last week. They were also less likely to have played video games or used a computer three or more hours a day, and less likely to have not attended physical education classes on one or multiple days.

Federal assistance

Like other states, Iowa participates in federal programs providing nutrition assistance to low-income families and children.

Iowa’s obesity rate for 2-4-year-olds participating in WIC, a federal nutrition assistance program for women, infants and children, was 15.8% in 2020, according to the CDC.

In 2019, 58,064 Iowa residents were enrolled in WIC, according to a report from the State of Childhood Obesity. The report also found that 46.8% of residents eligible for the assistance participated in 2016.

The state also administers the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, in which 144,000 children participated in 2018, or 43.4% of those eligible, according to the report.

The Healthiest State initiative also offers a “double up food bucks” program, which allows SNAP recipients to increase the buying power of their assistance on fresh produce at participating stores. SNAP recipients can get up to an extra $10 a day to put toward produce from the program.

“They can go to a participating location, whether it be a farmers market or a grocery store … and they can use their SNAP EBT card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, and for every fresh fruit and vegetable they purchase they can receive a dollar of Double Up Food Bucks,” Haberl said.

Social and environmental factors

When looking at the causes of childhood obesity, United Way Community Impact Coordinator for Health Jessica Nelson said it helps to understand the social determinants of children’s health, including environmental factors.

Nelson said obesity rates are about more than just eating healthy foods and being more active. The prevalence of childhood obesity is also dependent on the built environments children live in.

Things like prevalence of sidewalks, green space, and food availability in a neighborhood are all correlated to health and obesity, and these are things that can be solved with community or policy changes, not necessarily individual actions.

“How can we make sure that folks understand the importance of that, that it's not just about making those healthy choices and choosing an apple over chips, but really, do they have the option of the apple in their community?” she said. “Do they have walkable, safe communities where they can be active?”

Nelson said the 5-2-1-0 campaign has moved toward seeing childhood obesity through this lens, looking to influence systems for better health. Grants through the program in recent years have gone toward setting up water-filling stations at schools and parks and setting up “storywalks” to encourage physical activity.

“It really started with looking at that messaging that impacts individual behavior, but it’s moved to more of looking at environments and systems that can help create healthy communities,” Nelson said.

These issues pop up in clinical settings as well. Milani, the pediatrician from Pleasant Hill, said she often has parents express concern about their child getting physical activity because they don’t have a backyard, or there's no convenient or safe way to get activity outside the home. Some families live in food deserts and don’t have easy access to fresh produce.

Milani said her office asks questions about food insecurity in intake forms, asking whether a family needs help obtaining food or other living essentials.

“We have some health workers that will look at those and then try to help people that are struggling and might need some extra food or might need help with certain social situations,” she said.