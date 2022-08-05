 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Still isolating, Biden signs anti-fraud pandemic bills

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, isolated in the White House residence with COVID-19, signed two measures Friday aimed at curbing fraud in pandemic relief programs.

The legislation, which passed Congress with bipartisan support, extends the statute of limitations to give prosecutors more time to file criminal charges.

“The American people deserve to know that their tax dollars are being spent as intended,” Biden said. "My message to those cheats out there is this. You can’t hide. We’re going to find you. We’re going to make you pay back what you stole and hold you accountable under the law.”

By some estimates, billions of dollars that were supposed to help small businesses and people who lost their jobs could have ended up in the hands of fraudsters. The Justice Department has named a special prosecutor to target the issue.

People are also reading…

“The watchdogs are back,” Biden said.

The president spoke from a White House balcony, where he’s delivered other public remarks while he’s been isolating with a rebound case of COVID-19.

He originally tested positive on July 21 and was treated with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid. He tested negative twice and ended several days of isolation, only to test positive again last Saturday.

The rebound case brought a recurrence of mild symptoms, including a cough.

The president’s personal physician, Dr. Kevon O’Connor, wrote Friday that the cough “has almost completely resolved,” although Biden still tested positive that morning.

COVID-19 has scrambled some of Biden's plans. For example, he canceled a personal visit with veterans demonstrating for health care legislation outside the U.S. Capitol, making a video call instead.

However, recent days have also been a dramatically productive time for his presidency. Democratic lawmakers reached an agreement on legislation to lower prescription drug prices, collect more tax revenue from corporations and spend hundreds of billions of dollars to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Biden was also in isolation when he announced the killing of Ayman al-Zawahri, the al-Qaida leader, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The president is counting on testing negative again soon. On Monday, he's scheduled to visit Kentucky, which has been devastated by flooding.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

Dr. Dean Ornish is trying to do for the brain what he did for the heart. At his nonprofit Preventive Medicine Research Institutein California, he's using the same four lifestyle interventions to see if early-stage Alzheimer's can be "slowed, stopped or even reversed" without the use of drugs, devices or surgeries.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation. Medical authorities say such "rebound” infections following treatment with an anti-viral drug are rare. White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor reports that Biden isn't showing symptoms and feels well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period hasn't been reported. The White House says Biden will follow CDC guidelines and isolate for at least five days.

New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency

New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency

Officials in New York City have declared a public health emergency due to the monkeypox outbreak. The announcement Saturday by Mayor Eric Adams and health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan called New York City “the epicenter” of the outbreak, with as many as 150,000 residents at risk of infection. The declaration will allow officials to issue emergency orders under the city health code and amend code provisions to implement measures to help slow the spread. In recent days, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency declaration and the state health department called monkeypox an “imminent threat to public health.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Four fitness facts to help you exercise regularly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News