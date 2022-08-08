 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sudden illnesses at York County Fairgrounds prompt investigation

YORK — Three people became suddenly very ill Saturday afternoon at the York County Fairgrounds and had to be taken to the hospital.

The York Police Department was contacted, as was the York County Sheriff’s Department, on the report that individuals at the 4-H food stand may have been exposed to some sort of narcotic, possibly through the handling of cash.

York County Sheriff's Capt. Josh Gillespie said Sunday morning, “We did toxicology testing on all the items in question, including the cash, in the 4-H food building, as in today’s world there is the issue of fentanyl exposure being a danger. Everything we tested came back negative for fentanyl and the other narcotics we could test for.”

Gillespie said law enforcement went through the entire 4-H food stand with decontamination spray “to be on the proactive side.” 

“All I can say, at this point, is that we aren’t 100% sure what exactly happened,” Gillespie said. 

Gillespie did not comment on what the individuals’ symptoms were. The investigation is ongoing.

