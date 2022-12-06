Surge in cases leads to shortage of flu meds in Nebraska

Flu cases have surged over the past couple of weeks in Nebraska.
For the week ending Nov. 26, Nebraska recorded 1,875 flu cases, bringing the total so far this year to more than 4,200. The statewide positivity rate for influenza tests was 26.8% the week ending Nov. 26, up from 9.1% the previous week.
Nebraska is one of about a dozen states listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having "very high" flu activity.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Monday reported a rapid increase in flu cases locally. Most cases have been in children ages 6 to 19, but the department said cases in adults age 20 to 64 are also starting to trend higher.
Lancaster County had recorded 296 lab-confirmed flu cases by Nov. 19, more than double the number it had on Nov. 12.
The positivity rate for flu tests in the county was 27.2% the week ending Nov. 19. Three weeks prior, it was 2.9%.
“Flu is happening in a big way, which underscores the importance of vaccination and other actions that help provide protection against the flu,” said Tim Timmons, the Health Department's communicable disease program supervisor. “If you haven’t gotten your flu vaccine yet, don’t wait any longer.”
The rise in flu cases is putting a strain on hospitals, especially emergency rooms. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,457 flu-related ER visits statewide the week ending Nov. 26, up 600 from the previous week.
"The ER is very busy," said Dr. Jason Kruger, chief medical officer of CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Kruger said the hospital regularly has to call in extra staff to deal with ER patient volumes.
The surge in ER visits is also leading to more people needing to be hospitalized, and Kruger said St. Elizabeth is adding beds to accommodate the need, especially for pediatric patients. But he said the hospital has been able to handle the situation so far.
"Things are stressed but not overwhelmed at this point," he said.
The local and state numbers mirror what's happening nationally, with the CDC estimating that, so far this season, there have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from flu.
All of those flu cases are leading to increased demand for the antiviral medicine Tamiflu or its generic equivalent.
GoodRx, a website that helps people find discounts on prescription medication, reports that prescriptions for the drug are at their highest level for this time of year in at least a decade.
Pharmacies of all sizes say they are having difficulty keeping the drug in stock and are experiencing periodic outages.
Andrew Schleisman, the pharmacy coordinator for Omaha-based Kohlls Pharmacy, which has a location in Lincoln, said its primary wholesaler has not been able to get Tamiflu, so the company has had to turn to other wholesalers.
"One of those wholesalers currently has some available that we are purchasing, Schleisman said, noting that demand for the drug ebbs and flows, "so we try to predict the demand and order enough to get us through."
Tina Pothoff, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, said there are supply challenges making it difficult to get the drug, but she said "more than half" of the grocery chain's Lincoln locations currently have it in stock.
Even the larger chain pharmacies are having difficulty keeping the drug in stock.
"We are experiencing isolated and temporary shortages of Tamiflu, and we advise our patients and customers to call their local Walgreens pharmacy to inquire about availability," said Fraser Engerman, senior director of external relations.
A CVS spokesman said the chain is not encountering widespread shortages of the drug but is seeing increased demand and sporadic shipping from some manufacturers, which is leading to occasional outages at individual pharmacies.
"We're continuing to supply stores with Tamiflu and other flu-related medications using our existing inventory network, but there will be increased instances when individual pharmacies could be temporarily out-of-stock," said Matt Blanchette, the chain's senior manager of retail communications.
"We’re closely monitoring the situation and are working with suppliers to ensure our patients have access to flu-related medications."
Dr. Michael Schooff, primary care medical director of CHI Health Clinic in Omaha, emphasized that when people encounter problems filling a Tamiflu prescription at their regular pharmacy, they should check around because another pharmacy is likely to have some.
"We're not seeing a significant shortage overall," he said.
Chinese universities are sending students home and police are fanning out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests. That comes after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong. But they showed no sign of backing off their larger “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes for months at a time. Security forces have detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance. With police out in force, there was no word of protests Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai or other major mainland cities. A small group gathered at a university in Hong Kong.
Indiana’s Republican attorney general has asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin Bernard violated state law by not reporting the girl’s child abuse to Indiana authorities and violated patient privacy laws by telling a reporter about the girl’s treatment. That account sparked a national political uproar in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Bernard maintains the girl’s abuse had already been reported to Ohio police before the doctor ever saw the child.
It's now a lot easier and cheaper for Americans to get hearing aids. The government recently began allowing the sale of hearing aids without a prescription. These over-the-counter hearing aids began hitting the market in October at prices that can be thousands of dollars lower than prescription hearing aids. They are for people with mild-to-moderate hearing problems — not those with more severe hearing loss. The Food and Drug Administration estimates that around 30 million people in the United States deal with hearing loss. Only about 20% of the people who could use a hearing aid seek help.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making clear he wants to keep the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place to protect the health of the troops, as Republican governors and lawmakers press to rescind it. This past week more than 20 Republican governors wrote to President Joe Biden asking that the administration remove the mandate. They say it has hurt the U.S. National Guard’s ability to recruit troops. Congress may consider legislation this coming week to end the mandate as a requirement to gather enough support to pass this years’ defense budget, which is already two months late. Austin says the mandate has kept the forces healthy.
The lame-duck Congress has returned to Washington with a long health care to-do list and only a little time. Meanwhile, some of the states that have not yet expanded Medicaid eligibility under the Affordable Care Act are rethinking those decisions. Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico, Rachel Cohrs of Stat, and Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet join KHN’s Julie Rovner to discuss these topics and more. Also this week, Rovner interviews KHN’s Fred Clasen-Kelly, who reported and wrote the latest KHN-NPR “Bill of the Month” feature, about a mysterious mishap during minor surgery.
Indiana's Republican attorney general can continue his investigation of an Indianapolis doctor who spoke publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim. The girl had traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect this summer. A judge on Friday rejected an attempt to block Attorney General Todd Rokita's investigation of Dr. Caitlin Bernard. Rokita alleges Bernard violated child abuse reporting and patient privacy laws. Bernard denies wrongdoing. The same judge also ruled Friday in a separate lawsuit that Indiana’s abortion ban adopted in August violates the state’s religious freedom law. The Indiana abortion ban was already on hold because of another legal challenge.