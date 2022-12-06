Surge in cases leads to shortage of flu meds in Nebraska

Flu cases have surged over the past couple of weeks in Nebraska.

For the week ending Nov. 26, Nebraska recorded 1,875 flu cases, bringing the total so far this year to more than 4,200. The statewide positivity rate for influenza tests was 26.8% the week ending Nov. 26, up from 9.1% the previous week.

Nebraska is one of about a dozen states listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having "very high" flu activity.

That number of cases is much higher this early in the season than at any time in at least the past three years, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Monday reported a rapid increase in flu cases locally. Most cases have been in children ages 6 to 19, but the department said cases in adults age 20 to 64 are also starting to trend higher.

Lancaster County had recorded 296 lab-confirmed flu cases by Nov. 19, more than double the number it had on Nov. 12.

The positivity rate for flu tests in the county was 27.2% the week ending Nov. 19. Three weeks prior, it was 2.9%.

“Flu is happening in a big way, which underscores the importance of vaccination and other actions that help provide protection against the flu,” said Tim Timmons, the Health Department's communicable disease program supervisor. “If you haven’t gotten your flu vaccine yet, don’t wait any longer.”

The rise in flu cases is putting a strain on hospitals, especially emergency rooms. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,457 flu-related ER visits statewide the week ending Nov. 26, up 600 from the previous week.

"The ER is very busy," said Dr. Jason Kruger, chief medical officer of CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

Kruger said the hospital regularly has to call in extra staff to deal with ER patient volumes.

The surge in ER visits is also leading to more people needing to be hospitalized, and Kruger said St. Elizabeth is adding beds to accommodate the need, especially for pediatric patients. But he said the hospital has been able to handle the situation so far.

"Things are stressed but not overwhelmed at this point," he said.

The local and state numbers mirror what's happening nationally, with the CDC estimating that, so far this season, there have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from flu.

All of those flu cases are leading to increased demand for the antiviral medicine Tamiflu or its generic equivalent.

GoodRx, a website that helps people find discounts on prescription medication, reports that prescriptions for the drug are at their highest level for this time of year in at least a decade.

The demand has led to some shortages, with the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists reporting shortages of the generic version of the drug last month.

Pharmacies of all sizes say they are having difficulty keeping the drug in stock and are experiencing periodic outages.

Andrew Schleisman, the pharmacy coordinator for Omaha-based Kohlls Pharmacy, which has a location in Lincoln, said its primary wholesaler has not been able to get Tamiflu, so the company has had to turn to other wholesalers.

"One of those wholesalers currently has some available that we are purchasing, Schleisman said, noting that demand for the drug ebbs and flows, "so we try to predict the demand and order enough to get us through."

Tina Pothoff, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, said there are supply challenges making it difficult to get the drug, but she said "more than half" of the grocery chain's Lincoln locations currently have it in stock.

Even the larger chain pharmacies are having difficulty keeping the drug in stock.

"We are experiencing isolated and temporary shortages of Tamiflu, and we advise our patients and customers to call their local Walgreens pharmacy to inquire about availability," said Fraser Engerman, senior director of external relations.

A CVS spokesman said the chain is not encountering widespread shortages of the drug but is seeing increased demand and sporadic shipping from some manufacturers, which is leading to occasional outages at individual pharmacies.

"We're continuing to supply stores with Tamiflu and other flu-related medications using our existing inventory network, but there will be increased instances when individual pharmacies could be temporarily out-of-stock," said Matt Blanchette, the chain's senior manager of retail communications.

"We’re closely monitoring the situation and are working with suppliers to ensure our patients have access to flu-related medications."

Dr. Michael Schooff, primary care medical director of CHI Health Clinic in Omaha, emphasized that when people encounter problems filling a Tamiflu prescription at their regular pharmacy, they should check around because another pharmacy is likely to have some.

"We're not seeing a significant shortage overall," he said.