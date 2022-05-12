 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sweeping fentanyl bill caps Colorado lawmakers' 2022 session

  • Updated
  • 0
Colorado Legislature

FILE - In this May 28, 2021, photo, the morning sun shines on the State Capitol shines in downtown Denver. On the last day of their 2022 session, Colorado's Democratic-led Legislature scrambled Wednesday, May 11, 2022, to pass key bills on election security, attack the fentanyl crisis and promote more affordable housing after overcoming a stonewalling effort by House minority Republicans that put dozens of bills in limbo with just hours to go.

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Democratic-led Legislature capped its 2022 session Wednesday by passing a bill designed to confront the fentanyl crisis by giving prosecutors more room to pursue felony convictions while providing substantial support and treatment services.

With fentanyl overdose deaths skyrocketing nationwide, lawmakers struggled for weeks to fashion a bill lowering the fentanyl possession threshold for felony charges while bolstering treatment options for witting and unwitting users. Negotiations focused on whether prosecutors must prove that defendants knowingly possessed fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid that's frequently mixed with other drugs without users' knowledge, to pursue felony charges.

In the end, lawmakers adopted language allowing some defendants a way to present evidence at trial that they didn't know they possessed a substance containing fentanyl in hopes of reducing felony charges to misdemeanors. Opponents said that language will frustrate prosecutors' pursuit of felony convictions.

People are also reading…

The bill strengthens criminal penalties for fentanyl dealers and creates a prevention campaign, among other initiatives aimed at attacking the crisis outside the criminal justice system. Gov. Jared Polis immediately applauded passage of the bill.

Polis and fellow Democrats had pledged at the start of the four-month session to tackle rising crime and soaring inflation — key issues highlighted by minority Republicans heading into this year’s midterm elections.

A number of crime-related measures and bills to lower fees on services for residents and businesses passed the Statehouse earlier in the session. Lawmakers also prioritized bills to spend nearly $2.6 billion in federal pandemic aid for Colorado at the risk of losing it.

The session was marked by landmark passage of a law enshrining the right to abortion in state statute, another expanding pre-school education and another expediting constitutionally mandated tax refunds to residents this year instead of next. But the fentanyl effort and other legislation had been delayed by minority Republicans frustrated with Democrats' plans to speed through dozens of late-session bills, The Colorado Sun reports.

The impasse was resolved following a 20-hour session that ended Tuesday in which Democrats offered key concessions, including modifying the scope of a bill to grant collective bargaining rights to thousands of county public employees. The Colorado Municipal League strongly opposed the bill, citing its potential cost to localities.

Lawmakers passed a bill to enhance security for Colorado's top elections official and other statewide office-holders in the wake of increasing threats against public servants. Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a debunker of fraudulent claims that the 2020 election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump, has received thousands of threats since that election.

Legislators also passed an elections security bill, backed by the state county clerks association, to tighten procedures and training for county employees with access to voting equipment. It was inspired by allegations that Mesa County's Republican Clerk Tina Peters played a role in stealing election data from that county's voting machines.

Peters, a candidate this year for secretary of state, denies the allegations. The bill was fiercely opposed by Republicans, who successfully deleted a provision, on free-speech grounds, that would have banned elections officials from spreading “disinformation” about elections.

Lawmakers passed a bill Tuesday to pay $600 million of Colorado's $1 billion debt to the federal government after its unemployment trust fund was exhausted during the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans unsuccessfully sought to pay the entire amount, mindful of the increased cost to employers who pay into the fund and, as with other Democratic spending, warning that Colorado's record $36.4 billion budget for the coming fiscal year is a one-time bonanza fed by federal pandemic aid.

Following December's Boulder County wildfire that destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses, lawmakers passed several bills boosting the state’s firefighting resources and mitigation planning for fires that, owing to climate change and the West’s megadrought, have become a year-round threat in Colorado.

Senate Democrats on Wednesday abandoned a last-minute proposal, backed by Polis, to pursue tougher statewide building codes for urban areas abutting wildland to deal with that threat. Republicans, long defenders of local control by municipalities, objected to the surprise proposal being added to fire mitigation legislation.

This story has been updated to correct that lawmakers passed a bill tightening security surrounding elections equipment. Another bill to bolster security for Colorado's top elections official also passed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

The state averaged a little more than 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day in the past week, a 23% increase over the previous week, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data released Wednesday.

US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation

US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation

America’s employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of solid hiring that has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war against Ukraine and much higher borrowing costs. Last month’s hiring kept the unemployment rate at 3.6%, just above the lowest level in a half-century. Employers have added at least 400,000 jobs for 12 straight months. Still, the job growth, along with steady wage gains, will help fuel consumer spending and likely keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise borrowing rates sharply to fight inflation. That would lead to increasingly heavy borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. Higher loan rates could also weigh down corporate profits.

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump if his deal to buy the social media company goes through. Musk, speaking virtually at an auto conference, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

'Zero-COVID' lockdowns cancel AP exams for students in China

'Zero-COVID' lockdowns cancel AP exams for students in China

Thousands of high school students in China are missing Advanced Placement exams that many prepared for to improve their chances of attending college in the West. The College Board, which administers the tests, said Friday that the country's COVID-19 restrictions will make it impossible for some testing centers in Shanghai and elsewhere to administer the tests this month, and there will be no chance for makeups. The tests are given once a year. China's “zero-COVID” approach restricts travel and enforces lockdowns in multiple cities. Parents say the College Board should provide an online option for students, as was done in 2020 and 2021.

Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink

Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink

Oregon's public defender system has shown cracks for years, but a post-pandemic glut of delayed cases is exposing shocking constitutional landmines. Those problems are impacting defendants and crime victims alike in a state with a national reputation for progressive social justice. An acute public defender shortage means hundreds of low-income criminal defendants don't have legal representation — sometimes in serious felony cases  — and judges have dismissed several dozen cases. Hearings in others are delayed, leaving defendants and victims in limbo. Lawmakers are ordering reforms and budgeting millions for fixes after a recent study found Oregon has 31% of the necessary public defenders. 

It’s Chief Justice Roberts' Court, but does he still lead?

It’s Chief Justice Roberts' Court, but does he still lead?

John Roberts is heading a Supreme Court in crisis. The chief justice has already ordered an investigation into the unprecedented leak this week of a draft of a major abortion opinion. What comes next could further test Roberts’ leadership of a court. The addition of three conservative justices during Donald Trump’s presidency means there are now five conservative justices to Roberts’ right who no longer need his vote, and perhaps his moderating influence, to prevail in a case. The abortion decision could be another example of that, with the court’s other conservatives prepared to go further than Roberts. He's said repeatedly that he prefers decisions where the court comes to a broad agreement on narrow grounds.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should stop putting watermelon in the fridge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News