HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas man executed for mother’s strangling death after court rejects lawyers’ appeal based on mental illness claim.
Texas man executed for mother’s strangling death after court rejects lawyers’ appeal based on mental illness claim
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
About one in eight deaths of Nebraskans ages 20 to 64 in recent years can be attributed to alcohol use, according to a study published this week.
While COVID cases continue to tick up in Nebraska, fewer than 10% of adults in the state have received the latest booster shot targeting the most prevalent variant strain.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said there already have been 238 confirmed RSV cases in October, nearly four times as many as there were in September.
A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog in Denver has been sentenced to life in prison. A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and added an additional 48-year sentence for the attempted murder of her boyfriend. The Denver Post reported that Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to “go potty” outside his apartment in June 2020 before getting the weapon and firing it 24 times.
North Korea’s military says its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The North's military said Monday its missile tests were reaction to last week's massive air force drills between the U.S. and South Korea, which Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal. The announcement underscored leader Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of his rivals’ push to expand their military exercises. But some experts say Kim also eventually wants to use their drills as an excuse to modernize his nuclear arsenal and increase his leverage in future dealings with Washington and Seoul.
Voters have approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri and rejected it in Arkansas and North Dakota. The measure also is on the ballot in South Dakota. The elections are seen as a test of legalization’s support in even the most conservative parts of the country. The state voting follows moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. Heading into the election, recreational marijuana was legal in 19 states, and polls have shown opposition to legalization softening.
As daylight saving time ends, does gaining an hour of sleep affect a person's health? Here's what to know about it.
In the Colorado Purchasing Alliance initiative, checks can range from less than $50 for a mammogram to thousands of dollars for surgery.
Improving your health starts with a simple step: getting the right amount of sleep. Here are some tips to improve your sleep quality through eating.
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Some patients with high blood pressure can’t get it under control with standard medications, but a new study shows an experimental drug is up to the task of treating these tough-to-treat cases.