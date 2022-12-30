 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The cost of emailing your doctor, a fentanyl vaccine and endangered wildlife | Hot off the Wire podcast

With the long holiday weekend, we've compiled several recent health and science stories:

» Want to email your doctor? You may be charged for that.

» Pausing breast cancer treatment for pregnancy appears safe.

» A vaccine may help in the fight against the nation's fentanyl crisis.

» The Pentagon has received "several hundreds" of new UFO reports.

» A relative of the manatee is among 700 new species now facing extinction.

» The oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago.

» Tourists dive and learn more about the threatened Great Barrier Reef.

Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?

A British historian, an Italian archaeologist and an American preschool teacher share a prominent pandemic bond: They’re each credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public’s consciousness in early 2020.  They all still have symptoms. Nearly three years into the pandemic, it's still unclear what makes people vulnerable to long COVID. Could being female, exposure to the mono virus, or excess fat increase the chances? And why do only a small portion battle symptoms for over a year? These are among the questions scientists are seeking to answer.

