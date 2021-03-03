 Skip to main content
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
Texas and Mississippi's governors announced they are lifting mask mandates and allowing businesses to open at full capacity, a move which worries health experts amid the Covid-19 pandemic. CNN's Lucy Kafanov has the latest.

