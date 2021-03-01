 Skip to main content
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned against relaxing pandemic restrictions throughout the US even though Covid-19 cases have plateaued, citing how premature relaxations of restrictions can lead to new spikes in cases.

