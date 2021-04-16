The most vaccine-hesitant counties in America are all in Wyoming, federal models show

Local officials are hoping that’s the case. Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell previously told the Star-Tribune he felt survey data was valuable but gave only a snapshot of what was happening in the community.

Still, he did say low vaccine uptake would be a concern.

“I see this getting better and better. I really do,” he said in an interview earlier this month. “But this is a tough time right now because spring break just happened, people are loosening up too quickly, I think. We may be saved by enough people getting vaccine, the warmer weather, and that kind of thing.

“But if people blow off the vaccine now and cold weather comes again in the fall and winter we don’t know if there may be a relapse in some of this if not enough of the population is protected.”

And uptake has slowed. Wyoming was among national leaders for getting shots in arms in the early days of vaccination, but now the state is in the bottom 10 for the percent of residents who have had at least one shot, according to analysis by The New York Times.