 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

The Who will play Cincinnati, 42 years after concert tragedy

  • Updated
  • 0

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — British rock band The Who will play their first concert in the Cincinnati area in over four decades, after 11 people died in a pre-show stampede in 1979.

The Who will take the stage at the TQL Stadium on May 15, WCPO-TV reported Monday. The band’s return was originally planned for April 2020 at the BB&T Arena in Kentucky, but had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Long haunted by the tragedy, The Who has for years supported a memorial scholarship effort in a Cincinnati suburb where three of the victims went to school.

“We’re now playing in an even larger venue, which obviously will raise more revenue," for the scholarship, lead singer Roger Daltrey told the station. “I’m very excited about the fact that we leave behind a legacy for Cincinnati."

People are also reading…

In the station's 2019 documentary “The Who: The Night that Changed Rock,” the band said deciding to play in Cincinnati again “would be such a joyous occasion for us and such a healing thing."

Another two dozen people were injured at Riverfront Colosseum on Dec. 3, 1979, amid confusion and lack of preparation for thousands of fans lined up for hours for first-come seats.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WCPO-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

Anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

TORONTO (AP) — In a scene at odds with Canadians’ reputation for niceness and rule-following, thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions descended on the capital over the weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill.

Nebraska sees more breakthrough cases with omicron

Nebraska sees more breakthrough cases with omicron

As of Thursday, 8.6% of fully vaccinated Douglas County residents had a breakthrough case, but only .026% have died. In December, Nebraskans who were fully vaccinated and boosted were 46 times less likely to be hospitalized.

Millions in tax dollars flow to anti-abortion centers in US

Millions in tax dollars flow to anti-abortion centers in US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anti-abortion centers across the country are receiving tens of millions of tax dollars to talk women out of ending their pregnancies, a nearly fivefold increase from a decade ago that resulted from an often-overlooked effort by mostly Republican-led states.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is Apple profiting from peer pressure and bullying?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News