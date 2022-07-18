 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Third suspected monkeypox case identified in Douglas County

  • 0

The Douglas County Health Department on Friday identified the county's third suspected case of monkeypox. 

The Health Department started contact tracing Friday and wasn't sure yet if the individual was a known contact to a confirmed case, according to a news release. The individual was receiving outpatient care and helping with contact investigation.

The Health Department did not release additional information about the individual and said it will contact anyone who has potentially been exposed.

Monkeypox is spread through direct contact with the rash, scabs or bodily fluids of an infected person or through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact.

It is in the same family of viruses as smallpox but is milder than smallpox. Monkeypox sometimes starts with a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion. The incubation period for monkeypox usually is seven to 14 days but can range from five days to three weeks.

People are also reading…

Anyone who is exhibiting monkeypox symptoms, which include a characteristic rash that looks like pimples or blisters, should contact their health care provider, the Health Department said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

The U.S. is getting another COVID-19 vaccine choice. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared Novavax shots for adults. It's a more traditional type of vaccine than the Pfizer and Moderna shots already used to protect most Americans. Still, millions of adults haven't yet gotten vaccinated even this late in the pandemic. Experts expect at least some of them to roll up their sleeves for the more conventional technology. The Centers for Disease Control still must recommend how to use the Novavax vaccine before shots begin. The U.S. has bought 3.2 million doses.

NIH Trial Underway for Universal Flu Vaccine

NIH Trial Underway for Universal Flu Vaccine

WEDNESDAY, July 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The National Institutes of Health Clinical Center has begun a phase I trial of a potential universal influenza vaccine, according to an announcement by the agency.

House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim

House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim

The House has voted to restore abortion access nationwide. It's Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion. But the House bill approved Friday has little chance of becoming law, with the necessary support lacking in the 50-50 Senate. But the vote marks the beginning of a new era in the abortion debate as lawmakers, governors and legislatures grapple with the impact of the Supreme Court decision. The House also passed a separate bill to prohibit punishment for a woman or child who decides to travel to another state to get an abortion.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Recent study recommends the sober life for those 40 and under

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News