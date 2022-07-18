Third suspected monkeypox case identified in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department on Friday identified the county's third suspected case of monkeypox.
The Health Department started contact tracing Friday and wasn't sure yet if the individual was a known contact to a confirmed case, according to a news release. The individual was receiving outpatient care and helping with contact investigation.
The Health Department did not release additional information about the individual and said it will contact anyone who has potentially been exposed.
Monkeypox is spread through direct contact with the rash, scabs or bodily fluids of an infected person or through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact.
It is in the same family of viruses as smallpox but is milder than smallpox. Monkeypox sometimes starts with a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion. The incubation period for monkeypox usually is seven to 14 days but can range from five days to three weeks.
People are also reading…
Anyone who is exhibiting monkeypox symptoms, which include a characteristic rash that looks like pimples or blisters, should contact their health care provider, the Health Department said.