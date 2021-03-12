Explore features covering trending topics in news, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle.
Timeline: COVID-19 in Nebraska
- Laura Sparks, Lee Digital Content Center
-
-
- Comments
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A study published in JAMA Cardiology in July found that 78 patients out of 100 who had contracted COVID-19 experienced cardiac irregularities, despite not having any preexisting heart conditions.
- Updated
Yep, it's Daylight Saving Time again (for most of the U.S.). Here are a few things you can do to prepare.
While continuing to urge Nebraskans to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations, Gov. Pete Ricketts turned a spotlight Wednesday on the work of Becton Dickinson employees in the state who are helping manufacture needles and syringes at a record pace.
The coronavirus pandemic has driven a lot of scientific progress in the past year. But just as some of the social changes are likely here to stay, so are some medical innovations.
Dear Doctor: I hate switching to and from daylight saving time every year. My husband says it's just a nuisance, but it messes up my sleep, an…
Three SWAT officers were injured Saturday while responding to a large gathering near the University of Colorado Boulder, the Boulder Police Department said on Twitter.
More states are relaxing measures to protect against Covid-19 as variants circulate in the United States -- a combination that means "we're walking into the mouth of the monster," an infectious disease expert said.
As millions watched Oprah Winfrey's bombshell of an interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Sunday night, one of the most striking elements of the interview was Harry's openness about his own mental and emotional struggles.
It's International Women's Day, and CNN asked women around the world what they've learned during the pandemic.