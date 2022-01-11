 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks to headline Bonnaroo music fest

  • 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — J. Cole, Tool and Stevie Nicks will headline this year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which is set to return after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic and weather.

The lineup for the June 16-19 festival in Manchester, Tennessee, was released Tuesday and also includes The Chicks, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, 21 Savage, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, Flume and Illenium.

Last year's festival was set to go on with extra COVID-19 precautions in place for fans, but heavy rains from Hurricane Ida left the grounds unsafe for driving or camping. The festival takes place on a former farm in rural Tennessee about an hour southeast of Nashville. Tickets go on sale Thursday.

The 2020 festival was postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic.

Other artists on the lineup include Bleachers, Lord Huron, Disclosure, The War on Drugs, Billy Strings, Porter Robinson, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Herbie Hancock.

People are also reading…

Online: https://www.bonnaroo.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Marilyn Bergman, the Oscar-winning lyricist who teamed with husband Alan Bergman on “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” and hundreds of other songs, died at her Los Angeles home Saturday. She was 93.

Mother charged after son found in trunk at COVID test site

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston mother was charged after authorities allege she placed her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car in an attempt to isolate him after he had tested positive for COVID-19 and then took him to a drive-thru testing site.

Watch Now: Related Video

Five things to know about retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News