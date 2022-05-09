 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Tourism and economic agencies join forces to market Orlando

Disneys Government

FILE - The newly painted Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is seen with the the crest to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the theme park Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The idea was presented to Florida lawmakers 55 years ago: Let Disney form its own government and in exchange it would create a futuristic city of tomorrow. That city never materialized, but Walt Disney World became an economic juggernaut, and its government retained unprecedented powers. Five decades later, Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking lawmakers to end Disney’s government in a move that throws a wrench into decades of symbiotic relations between the company and state government.

 John Raoux - staff, AP

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It's an idea that almost seems as compatible as Mickey and Minnie. Take the tens of millions of tourists who are thinking about visiting central Florida's theme parks each year and sell them on the virtues of moving their companies or businesses to the region. In the half-century that Orlando has been a tourism hub, it had not been done, until now.

The quasi-public agencies that usually promote tourism and economic development separately in Orlando on Monday announced they are joining forces to market the region together under a single brand. With a tagline of “Unbelievably Real," the branding plan will be aimed at tourists, meeting planners, conventioneers, business relocation specialists, site selectors, business owners and company CEOs. Around $23 million will be spent on it this year.

The branding plan was announced as officials reported that 59.3 million tourists came to Orlando in 2021. That represents a 68% increase over 2020's pandemic-stricken numbers, but it is still less than 80% of 2019's pre-pandemic figures.

“Looking at 2021, we started seeing some really strong numbers," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando.

The branding plan highlights Orlando’s economic strengths in digital game development and military simulation, combined with its tourist attractions, outdoor activities and its cultural, sports and food scenes. It will start Monday with television and digital ads in New York, Chicago and Boston, as well as a mural in Brooklyn, New York.

The goal is tell “the entire story of Orlando," Matej said. “While we may have different target audiences, there's a lot of connection between those audiences."

With the growth of remote working during the pandemic, the timing of the joint branding seemed right, officials said.

“The same person making a corporate relocation decision is probably the same person bringing their family to Orlando and has probably attended a meeting here in the last couple of years," said Tim Giuliani, president and CEO of Orlando Economic Partnership. “When people come to us about relocating to Orlando, it's not their first time in Orlando. It's a global brand."

Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and a long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy ride at its Epcot park is opening later this month. But it's just not rides that stand to lure more visitors.

Orlando International Airport is nearing completion on its largest expansion ever, adding 15 gates that can accommodate an additional 10 million to 12 million passengers annually. The private Brightline train service also is expanding within the next year to Orlando, offering a two-hour ride from South Florida to the Orlando airport.

The expanded capacity at Orlando International Airport represents another synergy between tourism and economic development. Driven by the tourism market, the expansion will bring more airlines and travel routes to Orlando, making the area more attractive to companies or businesses that want to relocate, Giuliani said.

“It creates tremendous connectivity," Giuliani said. “As more companies have global interests, concerns, connectivity, that ease in and out allows Orlando to compete with any city."

The tourism numbers released Monday by Visit Orlando reflect the ways visitors coming to Orlando were affected by pandemic restrictions. The 2021 increase over 2020 was driven by domestic visitors, with business and international tourists lagging in growth. While domestic visitations grew by 70%, it grew only by almost 54% for business and 25.7% for international travelers.

In an effort to control the coronavirus, the U.S. imposed border restrictions on non-essential travel from Canada and Mexico. Many of those restrictions were lifted last November, but international travelers are still required to be vaccinated and those traveling by air must show a negative coronavirus test.

Domestic leisure visits in 2021 were 85% of those in 2019, before the pandemic. The numbers in 2021 were two-thirds of those in 2019 for domestic business travel and less than a third for international visits.

After the U.S. dropped some pandemic restrictions last November, Orlando started seeing upticks in international visitors from its most popular, Matej said.

“As soon as the rules of engagement changed in November, we started seeing real interest from our core markets," Matej said. “We're expecting by 2023 for international to be 100% recovered."

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP.

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

The state averaged a little more than 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day in the past week, a 23% increase over the previous week, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data released Wednesday.

US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation

America’s employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of solid hiring that has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war against Ukraine and much higher borrowing costs. Last month’s hiring kept the unemployment rate at 3.6%, just above the lowest level in a half-century. Employers have added at least 400,000 jobs for 12 straight months. Still, the job growth, along with steady wage gains, will help fuel consumer spending and likely keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise borrowing rates sharply to fight inflation. That would lead to increasingly heavy borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. Higher loan rates could also weigh down corporate profits.

Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation

The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point — its most aggressive move since 2000 — and signaling further large rate hikes to come. The increase in the Fed’s key short-term rate raised it to a range of 0.75% to 1%, the highest point since the pandemic struck two years ago. The Fed also said it will start reducing its huge $9 trillion balance sheet, made up mainly of Treasury and mortgage bonds. Reducing those holdings will have the effect of further raising borrowing costs throughout the economy.

Chicago seeks to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

Chicago has announced a bid to bring the Democratic National Convention that will choose the party’s presidential nominee to the city in 2024. The announcement Tuesday morning was accompanied by endorsements from top Illinois Democrats, including Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker on down. Lightfoot says, “Hosting the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will create tremendous opportunities for job creation and business growth. She says Chicago is "an important global city and the epicenter of the Midwest.” Pritzker says, “Illinois has led the way delivering for America’s working families,” including raising the minimum wage and expanding health care coverage, voting rights, and child care.

The phrases you should avoid using at work

