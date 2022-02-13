Traditional chores and home workouts can help folks stay active in winter months

SIOUX CITY -- In the Comedy Central television series "Nathan for You," Canadian comic Nathan Fielder played up his business background to convince companies to employ increasingly outlandish strategies to try and get ahead.
In one instance, he and a coffee shop owner open a bistro that parodies Starbucks while another episode found Fielder pushing the limits of pizza delivery times. In the show's third season, Fielder lent a hand to a moving company by getting them free labor by creating of a fitness routine that involves moving furniture around the house.
Several Sioux City trainers acknowledge that while relocating a couch or carrying boxes around your house aren't perfect replacements for a trip to the gym, such "chores" can be good bits of off-day work for folks to help keep active in winter months when getting outside is more difficult. We chatted with those fitness experts to see what can be helpful when the cold is too much to handle and people just want to hunker down at home.
What are some more traditional exercises people can do at home without a lot of equipment?
- Thrive Fitness personal trainer Cody Rininger: "The steps. There’s always ways you can work your calves with steps. There's a way to do cardio with steps. Going up and down."
- Crossfit BEO head coach Abby McCoid: "Jumping jacks and squats are two of many."
- Core Essentials trainer Brandon Burgad: "You can always do stuff at home: Squats, lunges, pushups, dips on a chair, work out with a towel as a band."
- Grind Fitness owner Laura Carlson: "You could literally Google: What’s a lower body bodyweight workout I could do today? I think that’s great. But there’s also something to say about how non-motivational it is at home…I don’t think people realize how much an upbeat atmosphere can bring you out of a funk."
How beneficial is something like shoveling snow in the wintertime?
- Rininger: "I grew up on a farm so baling hay, cleaning a cattle shed or whatever was hard work. My dad stayed fit for years and probably lifted never. You’re engaging so many muscles by your daily routines."
- Burgad: "Yeah but you’ve got to do it right. If people start bending over and using their back, that’s when they get hurt."
- Carlson: "If you’re shoveling snow for a half hour, you can probably burn like 300 to 400 calories. That is a good workout. Good cardio. Not so good for the back."
Is cleaning a helpful physical activity for folks?
- Rininger: "Cleaning is hard. Scrubbing your floors. That’s not easy. You have house work. You’re going up and down the stairs."
- McCoid: "We’re less active now than we ever were so anything you can do a little more of is always a good thing."
- Carlson: "I honestly have turned on my own watch, cleaning my own home, you wouldn’t believe how many calories you burn if you’re really getting at: vacuuming, mopping, scrubbing floors, that can be a very beneficial thing to do too."
Does carrying groceries have any real benefit or is that too punctuated of an activity?
- Rininger: "These are all great things if you’re thinking about it and making an effort. Doing one more step with it. Just making sure that you’re thinking about what you’re doing."
- McCoid: "It’s underrated all the stuff we do to stay active. The hour you spend in the gym is important but then if you sit all day long after that it doesn’t negate that hour in the gym. You’re better off being active all day long."
- Carlson: "If you’re like me and carry every single heavy bag you have, it can be a good bicep workout but it’s an isometric exercise so you’re not getting a huge benefit out of it."
Would you say this is the most difficult time of year for folks to stay active?
- Rininger: "I talk to people who work from home and I’ll do specific trainings for them because they can’t come into the gym…You’re not going out for a morning jog when it’s -12."
- Burgad: "Yeah, it’s tough. Especially with COVID and everything and the weather changing, people don’t want to get out of the house as much."
- McCoid: "Honestly, I am a big fan of the new year because that is a starting point for folks to decide to take charge of their health and fitness. A lot of people in my business don’t like new years resolutions, I think it’s a pretty cool time."
Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.