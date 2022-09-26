 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Transgender deputy suing Georgia county goes to trial

  • Updated
  • 0

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy returned to court Monday for a civil trial seeking monetary damages from the Georgia county that employs her after a federal judge ruled her bosses illegally denied the deputy health coverage for gender-confirmation surgery.

Sgt. Anna Lange wants a jury to award her damages for emotional distress, attorney fees and repayment of more than $10,000 in out-of-pocket medical costs she incurred because Houston County excluded surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan.

U.S. District Court Judge Marc Treadwell ruled in June that the county's refusal to cover Lange's prescribed gender-confirmation treatments amounted to illegal sex discrimination under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Treadwell's order cited the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 decision finding that a Michigan funeral home couldn’t fire an employee for being transgender. He also found it undisputed that Lange’s surgery was “medically necessary.”

People are also reading…

However, the judge deemed there was insufficient evidence to decide as a matter of law whether the county intentionally discriminated against Lange and therefore owed her monetary damages. He ordered a civil trial so that a jury could decide the issue.

Treadwell wrote in his June order that Lange told the sheriff and other county officials in 2018 that she wanted to begin dressing as a woman at work, while inquiring about whether Houston County’s health plan would cover gender-confirmation surgery.

Sheriff Cullen Talton, first elected sheriff in 1972, told Lange he doesn’t “believe in sex changes” before ultimately granting permission her permission to dress as a woman, the judge wrote.

But the county health plan had excluded sex change surgery and drugs since 1998, and evidence showed Houston County officials opted to keep the exclusion even after their insurance company advised them in 2016 that the rule was discriminatory under the federal Affordable Care Act.

County officials argued they didn't intentionally discriminate against Lange because she was transgender, but rather were trying to keep health insurance costs low.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program

US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program

Federal authorities have charged 48 people in what they're calling the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet uncovered. The defendants allegedly stole $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children.  But prosecutors say few meals were actually served, and the defendants used the money to buy luxury cars, property and jewelry. Documents made public Tuesday charge the defendants with counts including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bribery. Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to thousands of kids, then sought reimbursement. This year, the U.S. Justice Department has made prosecuting pandemic-related fraud a priority and has stepped up enforcement actions.

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

In an alarming assessment, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual top-level meeting, the U.N. chief pointed to the war in Ukraine, multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the dire financial situation of developing countries, and recent reversals of progress on such U.N. goals as ending extreme poverty and providing quality education for all children.

Minnesota governor pushes back against food fraud criticism

Minnesota governor pushes back against food fraud criticism

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is pushing back against critics who say his administration should have done more to thwart what federal prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million. The Democrat said Thursday that the Minnesota Department of Education’s hands were tied by a court order for it to resume payments despite the state agency’s concerns. And he said the FBI asked the state to continue making payments while its investigation continued. Federal authorities on Tuesday announced charges against 48 people in Minnesota in what they call the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet.

AHA News: College Softball Player's Heart Stops After Routine Play

AHA News: College Softball Player's Heart Stops After Routine Play

TUESDAY, Sept. 20, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- In her second game of the day, Fordham University shortstop Sarah Taffet hit a ground ball to first base. The fielder charged forward, stopped the ball and kept going to tag out Sarah. It turned into a small collision, with Sarah getting knocked to the ground.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to raise children who enjoy helping others

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News