AP

Turkmenistan vote set to establish political dynasty

Turkmenistan Election

Serdar Berdymukhamedov, 40-year old son of Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, attends a meeting in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, in Aug. 21, 2021. People of Turkmenistan cast ballots Saturday March 12, 2022, in a vote intended to lay the foundation for a political dynasty in the gas-rich Central Asian nation. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, 64, announced the vote last month, setting stage for his 40-year old son Serdar to take over.

 Alexander Vershinin - stringer, AP

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan citizens are voting Saturday in an election that could mark the beginning of a political dynasty for the gas-rich Central Asian nation's sitting president.

President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, 64, announced the vote last month, setting stage for his 40-year old son Serdar to take over.

Serdar Berdymukhamedov has risen through a series of increasingly prominent government posts and most recently has served as the country's deputy prime minister, answering directly to his father.

He is facing what appears to be token competition from eight other nominal contenders in Saturday's vote, including a deputy regional governor and a lawmaker.

“My main goal is to continue on the glorious path of development built during 30 years of independence and to successfully implement programs aimed to ensure a high level of social conditions for the people,” Serdar Berdymukhamedov said while presenting his platform in televised speech.

People are also reading…

No election in post-Soviet Turkmenistan has been considered genuinely competitive. While eight candidates ran against Berdymukhamedov in the last election in 2017, all expressed support for his government and Berdymukhamedov garnered more than 97% of the vote.

Berdymukhamedov came to power in 2006 after the death of the eccentric Saparmurat Niyazov and established a pervasive personality cult similar to that of his predecessor. Under his rule, the country has remained difficult for outsiders to enter. Turkmenistan has not reported any cases of infection in the coronavirus pandemic.

It also has struggled to diversify its economy, which is overwhelmingly dependent on its vast natural gas reserves. China has replaced Russia as the top export destination for Turkmen gas, while Russian demand is expected to shrink further amid tensions with the West over Russia's war in Ukraine.

Berdymukhamedov has cultivated an image of robust health with media stunts that included firing a pistol at a man-sized target while riding a bicycle and hoisting a gold weightlifting bar, to the applause of his Cabinet. He is titled Arkadag, or Protector.

When the Turkmen leader announced the vote last month, he said that the country should be run by younger people. His son has recently turned 40, the minimum age for president according to the Turkmen law.

During the campaign, all candidates praised Berdymukhamedov, who said he will retain the post of the head of the country's upper house of parliament.

