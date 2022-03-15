 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont tests positive for COVID-19

  • 0

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont has tested positive for COVID-19.

Welch, a Democrat, said on Twitter Monday night that he is isolating and working from home this week.

“Thankfully, my symptoms, which started this morning, are mild," Welch, 74, tweeted on Monday. “I am grateful for the protection I have from my vaccine and booster. If you’re eligible, please get vaccinated & boosted.”

Welch is Vermont's sole member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill

United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a massive spending bill Wednesday night that would rush $13.6 billion in U.S. aid to battered Ukraine and its European allies, after top Democrats were forced to abruptly drop their plan to include fresh funds to battle COVID-19.

How Noem's struggles at home may enhance White House chances

How Noem's struggles at home may enhance White House chances

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's election-year fight with fellow Republicans in the Legislature has spurred criticism she is neglecting her job to angle for the White House, but the resistance could actually be helping her national brand rather than tarnishing it.

Watch Now: Related Video

A messy house can impact your stress levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News