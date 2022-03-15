U.S. Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont tests positive for COVID-19

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont has tested positive for COVID-19.

Welch, a Democrat, said on Twitter Monday night that he is isolating and working from home this week.

“Thankfully, my symptoms, which started this morning, are mild," Welch, 74, tweeted on Monday. “I am grateful for the protection I have from my vaccine and booster. If you’re eligible, please get vaccinated & boosted.”

Welch is Vermont's sole member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

