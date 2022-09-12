 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

U.S. support to go for mental health crisis teams in Oregon

  • Updated
  • 0

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday financial support for expansion of mobile mental-health crisis intervention units in Oregon, the first state to receive the aid.

“Prioritizing behavioral health treatment by putting crisis care in reach for more Americans is critical – in Oregon and beyond,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. He encouraged all states to take advantage of the opportunity and work with his department to expand access to these critical health care services.

The new Medicaid-supported plan will allow Oregon to provide and expand community-based stabilization services to individuals experiencing mental health and/or substance use crises throughout the state by connecting them to a behavioral health specialist, the federal health department said in a statement.

Officials say that all too often, police are called to respond to people suffering from mental health issues. And all too often, they result in tragic outcomes.

People are also reading…

“By mobilizing mental health and substance use professionals to respond to people experiencing mental health or substance use crises, this intervention eases the burden on law enforcement,” the federal health department's statement said.

Federal health officials said that under the program, 85 cents of every dollar spent by states to expand these services and utilized by Medicaid-covered individuals will be paid for by the federal government. There are more than 1.4 million Medicaid recipients in Oregon, according to the Oregon Health Authority. That's almost one-third of the state's population of 4.1 million.

An example of such a program exists in Eugene, Oregon, where teams of paramedics and behavioral health practitioners take mental health crisis calls out of the hands of uniformed and armed officers.

The program there is called Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets, or CAHOOTS. It is part of the local 911 emergency response system though crisis teams are not sent on calls involving violent situations. CAHOOTS teams handled 24,000 calls in the local area in 2019.

The support announced Monday will provide additional funding for programs like that and allow the state and partners to expand it, addressing needs in a range of different situations, the federal health department said.

Officials said the support was made possible by President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Oregon is the first state to seek and be granted approval for this new Medicaid option.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska's COVID counts remain flat

Nebraska's COVID counts remain flat

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska ticked up last week, but the weekly total remained relatively unchanged from levels seen throughout the summer.

Heart disease is No. 1 killer in Siouxland, nationwide

Heart disease is No. 1 killer in Siouxland, nationwide

Siouxlanders died of heart disease at a rate 17% higher than the national rate per 100,000 people. Dr. Jerome Pierson, a cardiologist with UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, thinks the region's strong work ethic partly explains the trend.

In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing 'moonshot' to fight cancer

In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing 'moonshot' to fight cancer

President Joe Biden is set to channel John F. Kennedy on the 60th anniversary of the former president’s moonshot speech. He'll highlight Biden administration efforts aimed at “ending cancer as we know it.” Biden is traveling to Boston on Monday to highlight a new federally backed study that seeks evidence for using blood tests to screen against multiple cancers. Medical experts say it could be a game-changer in diagnostic testing to dramatically improve early detection of cancers. Biden's speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum comes as he targets diseases that kill more people in the U.S. except for heart disease.

FDA panel backs much-debated ALS drug in rare, 2nd review

FDA panel backs much-debated ALS drug in rare, 2nd review

A panel of federal health advisers has voted to recommend approval for an experimental drug to treat Lou Gehrig’s disease. The ruling Wednesday is a remarkable turnaround for the much-debated medication that was previously rejected by the same group earlier this year. The FDA previously held a meeting in March where the outside experts narrowly sided against Amylyx's drug, saying the company's data was unconvincing. Wednesday's meeting focused on new analyses which the company said strengthened its case for approval. Patients and their families have rallied behind Amylyx’s drug, urging approval.

Americans give health care system failing mark: AP-NORC poll

Americans give health care system failing mark: AP-NORC poll

A majority of adults in the U.S. say health care is not handled well in the country. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll reveals public satisfaction with the U.S. health care system is remarkably low, with fewer than half of Americans saying it's handled well in general. Only 12% say it's handled extremely or very well. Americans have similar views about health care for older adults. Overall, the public gives even lower marks for handling of prescription drug costs, the quality of care at nursing homes and mental health care.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds new developments linking time dependent meals and weight loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News