 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

UC Irvine gets $55M for center on depression research

  • 0

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — The University of California, Irvine says it has received a $55 million donation that will help develop a center on campus dedicated to research on depression, where experts will study causes and treatment of the disease.

The money was donated by Newport Beach resident Audrey Steele Burnand, as part of her estate. The philanthropist, who died in 2020, earmarked the funds for the sole purpose of researching depression at the university, the Orange County Register reported Monday.

The school will use the money to bring in faculty and pursue research with the goal of understanding the science of depression and create potential treatments, officials said.

The center will incorporate biological sciences, engineering and social sciences, Pramod Khargonekar, vice chancellor for research, told the Register.

The research hub will be called the Noel Drury M.D. Depression Research Center, named after a psychiatrist who lived in Newport Beach and worked at Hoag Hospital.

People are also reading…

Khargonekar said he hoped “to look back in five or 10 years and say, 2022 marks the beginning of research in depression at UCI that is benefiting people afflicted by this disease and their loved ones.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Orange County Register.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

Anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

TORONTO (AP) — In a scene at odds with Canadians’ reputation for niceness and rule-following, thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions descended on the capital over the weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill.

Nebraska sees more breakthrough cases with omicron

Nebraska sees more breakthrough cases with omicron

As of Thursday, 8.6% of fully vaccinated Douglas County residents had a breakthrough case, but only .026% have died. In December, Nebraskans who were fully vaccinated and boosted were 46 times less likely to be hospitalized.

Millions in tax dollars flow to anti-abortion centers in US

Millions in tax dollars flow to anti-abortion centers in US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anti-abortion centers across the country are receiving tens of millions of tax dollars to talk women out of ending their pregnancies, a nearly fivefold increase from a decade ago that resulted from an often-overlooked effort by mostly Republican-led states.

Watch Now: Related Video

Romance scams to avoid as Valentine's Day approaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News