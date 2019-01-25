SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Clinic will host a free colon cancer awareness program for area physicians, mid-level providers, residents and medical students from 5 to 7 p.m. March 5 at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's Auditorium.
This program will highlight a number of topics: colon cancer management, screenings for patients less than 50 years of age, minimally invasive colorectal surgery, cancer screening and genetic testing for colon cancer.
Program moderator is Gokul Subhas, a colorectal surgeon with UnityPoint Clinic Colorectal & General Surgery in Sioux City. Faculty include, Nasser G. Abu-Erreish, a medical oncologist with June E. Nylen Cancer Center in Sioux City; Alan Thorson, a colorectal surgeon in Omaha; and Lawrence Volz, a gastrointestinal and general surgeon with Midlands Clinic in Dakota Dunes.
This program is co-sponsored by UnityPoint Clinic Colorectal and General Surgery and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's Department of Education. CME credits are pending. Register online at www.unitypoint.org/siouxcity/classes-and-events-list.aspx.