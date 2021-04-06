UNMC, Children's Hospital to help test whether COVID vaccines prevent infection, spread

Researchers hope to enroll 12,000 students ages 18 to 26 in the five-month study, called Prevent COVID U. The University of Colorado at Boulder began vaccinating its first participants last week.

Local researchers have not yet begun enrolling students, but UNO students who are interested in participating should watch their emails for more information. The COVID-19 Prevention Network is headquartered at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

Half of the students will be randomly selected to receive the vaccine — in this case, Moderna — right after they enroll in the trial. The other half will get it four months later. All participants will know which part of the trial they are in when they enroll and all eventually will get the vaccine.

Marcelin said the ideal participants may be students who are interested in getting the vaccine but have no preference about when they receive it. And while the study offers an opportunity for young adults to get the vaccine, they shouldn’t sign up as a way to get the vaccine early.

Nebraska health departments have the option of opening vaccination to those 16 and older beginning Monday, although those decisions will depend on local availability of vaccine and appointments.