UNMC docs answer reader questions on COVID

As we approach two years of life with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, medical understanding of the virus and disease continues to grow.

As doctors have learned more about the virus, guidance has changed even as misinformation has flourished. In an effort to provide solid information, The World-Herald, in partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, is soliciting reader questions about COVID-19.

This week’s responses were provided by Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the UNMC Division of Infectious Diseases and medical director of epidemiology and infection control at Nebraska Medicine, and Dr. Richard Starlin, assistant professor in the UNMC Division of Infectious Diseases and the medical director for employee health services at Nebraska Medicine.

I saw a video of a researcher who suggests the possibility that people will get cancer later on because they got the COVID vaccine now. Is there evidence to support that?

There is no truth to the myth that COVID mRNA vaccines alter your DNA and lead to cancer. In fact, according to the National Cancer Institute, the success of the mRNA COVID vaccine is accelerating work on using mRNA vaccines to fight cancer. Many viruses are known to cause cancer (e.g., human papilloma virus — cervical cancer and head and neck cancer; hepatitis B — liver cancer), and vaccines used to prevent these viral infections also prevent cancer.

My husband has started to travel again for work and is regularly in airports and on planes. He also spends time caring for his 90-year-old father each week. What is the most effective way to ensure he’s COVID-free when he returns from a trip? Should he do daily at-home tests, daily PCR tests or quarantine for a certain number of days just to be safe — even if he’s asymptomatic?

First, your husband and his 90-year-old father should be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccination (fully vaccinated and boosted). Although newer airplanes have excellent air handling systems with 100% fresh air and high efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filtration, your husband should also wear a well-constructed and tightly fitting face mask (preferably a KN95 or N95 mask) during the entirety of his travel (while in check-in lines, in the terminal, during ground transportation, etc.). Also, particularly while omicron is so prevalent throughout the country, he should be careful about meetings, etc. — wear a mask, try to avoid crowded indoor airspaces, maintain distance, use good hand hygiene. To be extra careful, when he returns home, he could quarantine away from his father for approximately five days (the incubation period for the omicron is generally three to four days) and get tested (either a rapid home test or PCR test) before visiting his dad.

Are there still people who get COVID without having any symptoms?

Yes! One of the things that has made this pandemic so difficult to control is that a sizable proportion of infected people will have minimal or no symptoms. Unfortunately, people are most infectious in the day or two before they develop symptoms, and those with only mild symptoms, or even no symptoms, can still shed large amounts of virus and infect others (which is why universal mask use as source control makes sense). In a recent review of the literature involving 95 studies and nearly 30 million tested individuals, asymptomatic infections were noted in 0.25% (and highest in nursing home residents and staff at 4.5%). Among those with positive tests, 40% were asymptomatic!

Why has so little been done to study the efficacy of natural immunity?

We continue to learn about disease-induced and vaccine-induced immunity, but it is a very complex subject. Clearly, disease does provide some degree of protection from repeat infection. However, it can be fairly short-lived and tends to be less predictable than vaccine-induced immunity. Disease-induced immunity tends to be more robust in people who have had more serious illness.

Several studies have suggested that people who have received vaccine are less likely to experience repeat infection than those who have experienced infection. Also, it is quite clear that people who have experienced COVID-19 illness get a very good boost from vaccine, and the combination of vaccine and disease provides better protection than disease by itself. Finally, although the vaccine is very rarely associated with serious adverse events, vaccine-induced immunity is much safer than disease-induced immunity as it is not associated with the real risk of severe illness, hospitalization, death or long-term COVID.

Scientifically, how do they determine that it’s the vaccines that reduce hospitalizations and serious illness rather than the fact that omicron just isn’t as severe an illness?

Vaccine effectiveness is a measure of how well vaccination protects people against the outcome in question, such as hospitalizations and serious illness. Vaccine effectiveness is typically measured through observational studies specifically designed to estimate individual protection from vaccination under “real-world” conditions.

Different variants of COVID-19, including the omicron variant, have been evaluated in these real-world studies. The omicron variant does appear to spread more easily but generally appears to cause less severe disease than other variants. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, in December 2021 (a time period with increasing amounts of omicron in the U.S.), the rate of COVID-19-associated hospitalization was 16-fold higher in unvaccinated adults compared with adults who were fully vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine works.

Some friends got the first two shots but refuse to get the booster shot because they heard on TV that there were side effects from the booster. Is that accurate?

COVID-19 vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19 and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. The CDC, FDA and other federal agencies continue to monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. The side effects from a booster shot have been notably similar to those after the two-dose or single-dose primary shots. Fever, headache, fatigue and pain at the injection site were the most commonly reported side effects. Overall, most side effects were mild to moderate with resolution in 1-2 days. The side effects are also notably much less significant than the risk of getting ill with COVID-19 infection. Booster shots at least five months after completion of primary vaccination series are vitally important for protection against the omicron variant.

