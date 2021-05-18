UNMC expert sees 'lots of caveats' in CDC mask guidance

“This ruling by the CDC doesn’t really take that into account,” Rupp said.

Labor groups and others say employees at stores, restaurants, bars and other businesses could be exposed to the coronavirus by customers and could be forced into becoming “vaccination police.”

Rupp said he would like to see local officials continue to push vaccination and get to the point where 70% to 80% of the total population is vaccinated.

Transmission rates factor into the situation, too. Although Omaha rates are coming down, Rupp said, they’re still at more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents per day.

“We need to be at least half that before we really start to relax,” he said.

Dr. Jessica Jones, an infectious diseases physician with Methodist Health System, said there has been a disconnect between health officials urging people to get vaccinated while still asking them to wear masks.

As time has gone on, she said, more studies have shown that the vaccines are not only good at preventing people from getting severe and symptomatic COVID-19 but also prevent asymptomatic infection.