UNMC expert sees 'lots of caveats' in CDC mask guidance

While the CDC’s new guidance on masks reflects the “real-world effectiveness” of COVID-19 vaccines, questions and confusion remain, according to an expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
“What we’ve seen is that outside of the studies, when used in real-world settings … the vaccine works tremendously well,” said Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of UNMC’s infectious diseases division.
“So the CDC has taken that into account to reflect that the vaccines are very effective, and if you’ve been fully vaccinated, you should be able to be more confident and start to relax these precautions.
“Unfortunately, there are lots of caveats and situations that weren’t taken into consideration when the agency offered its recommendations.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside most places.
Rupp said the guidance doesn’t relax the need for masks for unvaccinated people.
“If you have not been fully vaccinated, you are still part of the problem,” he said. “You may be unwittingly infected. You may be shedding the virus. You may be spreading it to other people.”
The CDC’s ruling, he said, emphasizes that people should get vaccinated.
“If we had a higher proportion of the population that was fully vaccinated and we had our rates of transmission down to a very low level, then absolutely we could all take off our masks, and we could all feel safe and secure. But I don’t think we’re in that spot today.”
The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. But it will clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues.
Rupp said another factor to consider is that the CDC guidelines rely on unvaccinated people to act responsibly and continue to wear their masks.
“We’re going to be relying on people to be on the honor system, and if they’re unvaccinated, to be wearing their masks,” he said. “And I just don’t know if that’s going to be uniformly followed.”
In addition, Rupp said, “a significant proportion of the population is not eligible for the vaccination … and we have people who have received the vaccine but may not have responded very well to it, meaning they did not mount a good immunological response.”
Those groups, he said, are reliant on others to be fully vaccinated and to wear their masks in appropriate situations in order to protect them.
“This ruling by the CDC doesn’t really take that into account,” Rupp said.
Labor groups and others say employees at stores, restaurants, bars and other businesses could be exposed to the coronavirus by customers and could be forced into becoming “vaccination police.”
Rupp said he would like to see local officials continue to push vaccination and get to the point where 70% to 80% of the total population is vaccinated.
Transmission rates factor into the situation, too. Although Omaha rates are coming down, Rupp said, they’re still at more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
“We need to be at least half that before we really start to relax,” he said.
Dr. Jessica Jones, an infectious diseases physician with Methodist Health System, said there has been a disconnect between health officials urging people to get vaccinated while still asking them to wear masks.
As time has gone on, she said, more studies have shown that the vaccines are not only good at preventing people from getting severe and symptomatic COVID-19 but also prevent asymptomatic infection.
“I feel like people will feel like the removal of the mask mandate for vaccinated people is more in line with the whole point of being vaccinated,” Jones said, “and that this is now the role of getting to some normalcy.”
The difficulty will be for individual states, businesses, school districts and others to decide how to implement the recommendations.
“I hope it does incentivize others to be vaccinated,” Jones said, “but I think it does keep adding weight to how remarkable these vaccines are.”
This report includes material from the Associated Press.