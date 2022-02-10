UNMC experts answer more reader questions on COVID

As we approach two years of life with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, medical understanding of the virus and disease continues to grow.

As doctors have learned more about the virus, guidance has changed even as misinformation has flourished. In an effort to provide solid information, The World-Herald, in partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, is soliciting reader questions about COVID-19.

This week’s answers were provided by Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the UNMC Division of Infectious Diseases and medical director of epidemiology and infection control at Nebraska Medicine; John Lowe, Ph.D., director of research for the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, executive director of education for the Global Center for Health Security and associate professor of environmental, agricultural and occupational health in the UNMC College of Public Health; and Dr. Christie Barnes, assistant professor in the UNMC Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.

Do masks work?

Masks work to reduce transmission of the virus from person to person. Masks work well as source control when worn by someone who is infected, limiting the amount of virus an infected person exposes others to. Masks also reduce a wearer’s risk of exposure to the virus by reducing how much virus the wearer breathes in.

Masks vary in effectiveness. Cloth masks widely vary in effectiveness depending on fit and construction whereas surgical masks, KN95 and N95 respirators provide a fluid-resistant barrier and filtration. Masks that fit snugly to your face and that have multiple layers to filter the air provide the most protection.

How do I improve fit and function of masks?

Masks with wire nose bridges that can be molded to your face have been shown to improve fit. Wearing a well-fitting cloth mask over a surgical mask has been shown to improve fit and filtration of surgical masks. Tightening ear loops or straps of a mask also improves the fit of a mask to your face.

How do I go about evaluating KN95 to make sure I don’t buy a counterfeit?

A good place to look when purchasing KN95s is the National Personal Protective Technology Laboratory website, which lists known counterfeit respirators.

Key things to look for in a suspect KN95 include:

No model number provided on the respirator or the packaging.

No listing of what standards the respirator was tested to.

The United States, China and Korea all have similar standards that N95s or KN95s must be tested to and should be indicated on the respirator packaging.

I am having a gathering at my home. Should I invest in a HEPA unit?

HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter air cleaners are helpful to reduce virus that is in the air, especially in residential spaces where the air may not be adequately filtered or regularly exchanged with fresh air. An alternative would be to open a window and run a fan to exchange air more rapidly or move gatherings to a well-ventilated space if weather permits.

I’ve had all three vaccinations. Still got COVID. My vaccine-induced antibodies made it very mild. Does the disease itself empower the immune system with antibodies? What is different, better about disease-influenced antibodies versus vaccine-induced antibodies? Does protection last longer with both?

Unfortunately, despite vaccination, the omicron variant has resulted in substantial breakthrough infection. COVID-19 illness occurring in our community after the first of this year is most likely due to the omicron variant.

Fortunately, the vaccine has continued to offer excellent protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently noted that individuals up to date on their COVID vaccinations were 23 times less likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated individuals.

COVID-19 infection will result in an immunologic response and should further boost immunity. We have not had enough experience with the omicron variant to know the extent or duration of immunologic protection, but, based on experience, reinfection is rare in the first two to three months following infection. Vaccine-induced immunity generally has been more predictable than disease-induced immunity — which can be spotty and more transient. Finally, vaccine-induced immunity comes without the very real risk of severe infection and lingering symptoms that are associated with COVID-19 illness.

My toddler and infant recently got over their COVID infections. Since they are still not authorized to get the vaccine, is there any science in how long their natural immunity may last? Is it safe to use this time to visit some unvaccinated relatives before the next variant arrives?

Although there is no guarantee of safety, there are ways to improve the safety of a meeting between vaccinated and unvaccinated people. First, people should not come together if they are having symptoms of an infectious disease. Wearing masks reduces risk. Weather permitting, the meeting can be held outside or, if weather doesn’t permit, in a place with good ventilation and/or air filtration.

The best bet would be for unvaccinated relatives to minimize the risk of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 and get the vaccine. Although we hope that omicron will be the last variant to emerge, SARS CoV-2 has been quite resilient and there is no good reason to think we won’t see future variants.

I got COVID 14 months ago, lost my smell and taste. I still can’t smell anything. My food either tastes like metal, garbage or burnt smoke or is totally the wrong taste for the food. I have tried smell therapy, no change. Is there any other treatment?

Unfortunately, smell loss is very common with COVID-19 infections. The good news is that the vast majority of patients regain all or at least some smelling capability. Our experience with smell loss with other corona and upper respiratory viruses is that smell recovery can occur up to two years after the damage from the virus because of how regenerative the smell nerves are.

The parosmia (abnormal smell) and dysgeusia (abnormal taste) is thought to often occur in the recovery phase of smell. Because smell nerves are organized in a special way in the brain, as the nerves that connect to those areas are recovering, they can connect to the wrong area — resulting in the wrong perception of foods or smells (metal, garbage, etc).

Generally, this improves over time and with olfactory training, because you are literally training your brain to recognize particular smells. This takes time, which is why olfactory training is a twice-daily therapy over three months. If you had noticed some improvements, such as being able to smell something you couldn’t before or taste something, then I recommend continuing this for longer periods, as this is our best treatment to date. It is like weightlifting for your nose — the more effort you put in, the better the results. It is helpful to see a specialist to measure your smell loss, track improvements and additionally identify any confounding reasons — such as sinus problems or nasal swelling due to allergies — that may be harming your ability to fully recover your smell.

Send your questions to Executive Editor Randy Essex — randy.essex@owh.com — and we’ll forward the best ones to UNMC experts.

Responses from UNMC medical and public health professionals are general, and are not intended as individual medical advice. Individual medical questions, particularly in cases of current illness or symptoms, should be addressed by an individual’s medical professional.