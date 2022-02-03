UNMC experts answer reader questions about COVID

As we approach two years of life with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, medical understanding of the virus and disease continues to grow.

As doctors have learned more about the virus, guidance has changed even as misinformation has flourished. In an effort to provide solid information, The World-Herald, in partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, is soliciting reader questions about COVID-19.

This week’s answers were provided by Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the UNMC Division of Infectious Diseases and medical director of Epidemiology and Infection Control at Nebraska Medicine; and Dr. Andrew Vasey, assistant professor of internal medicine at UNMC and physician leader, Primary Care Clinical Program.

I am part of an online long-haul support group and I am starting a Zoom meeting for others who are suffering. We want to know how we should approach our doctors. So many offer antidepressants and say to seek mental health services. How do we effectively communicate with health care professionals without breaking down or coming off as stubborn and, for lack of a better word, crazy?

Not feeling well and not knowing why or what to do can be very scary. Let your doctor know these concerns. The best thing a person can do is to come to the appointment prepared and prioritize their concerns. If you need to write notes to organize things, do that.

There are a lot of things about post-acute COVID/long-haul COVID that we don't understand. Some doctors have more exposure/experience with this. While there aren't any specific treatments for post-acute COVID, some treatments can help with various symptoms. What we have learned thus far is that for those who suffer from post-acute COVID issues, they generally have autonomic nervous system dysfunction. That can present in just about any way — chest pain, shortness of breath, brain fog, fatigue, bowel issues, worsened anxiety/depression, allergy issues, skin issues … the list goes on.

We have a variety of medications that can work on nerve function, many of which are also used for depression and anxiety. With autonomic dysfunction, which also occurs outside of post-acute COVID, the goal is to get those nerves working better. That might include various types of therapy (physical, occupational or speech therapy). This also can include therapy for your brain (behavioral therapy) — many post-acute COVID patients are referred to behavioral therapy to work on a variety of concerns such as memory issue/brain fog, fatigue, sleep issues and anxiety/depression.

If something doesn't make sense during the appointment, ask a clarifying question. Be open and honest with your concerns.

What can be done to treat people ill with COVID to prevent hospitalization. Should doctors provide monoclonal antibodies and early treatment with medications (including ivermectin)?

A number of medications are effective in preventing progression of COVID-19 and the need for hospitalization. One very effective treatment has been monoclonal antibodies. Unfortunately, the omicron variant is not responsive to some of the earlier monoclonal antibody treatments. However, it remains sensitive to Sotrovimab — but this is in very short supply and is an intravenous infusion. Recently, two oral antiviral medications were granted FDA authorization for treatment of people with recent onset COVID-19 who are at high risk of progression — Mulnipirivir (Lagevrio; about 30% effective) and nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid; about 90% effective). Unfortunately, there is a very limited supply of both agents. Finally, the antiviral remdesivir has been authorized by the FDA to be used as a three-day intravenous infusion to prevent progression of illness in high-risk patients (about 87% effective). All of these treatments are expected to be more effective when used early in the course of illness. Therefore, if you are a high-risk patient (elderly, immunosuppressed, etc.) and develop COVID-19, you are encouraged to contact your health care provider to see if you qualify for treatment.

Several non-antiviral medications have been used to treat outpatients with COVID-19, including fluvoxamine (an antidepressant medication), budesonide (an inhaled steroid), ivermectin (an antiparasitic medication) and various vitamins and minerals (vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc). There is insufficient evidence to suggest that any of these agents are effective in treatment of COVID-19.

Your best bet is to prevent COVID-19 through vaccination. If you are up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccination, your risk of experiencing severe illness, hospitalization or death is greatly reduced.

The common cold virus is supposedly a form of a COVID virus also. How do the recent administered tests differentiate between the common cold virus and COVID-19 and its variants?

The human coronaviruses can be split into two groups: the alpha group, which consists of four viruses that cause the common cold; and the beta group, which consists of three viruses that cause serious disease — SARS, MERS and COVID-19. The commonly used tests to determine whether someone has COVID-19 (rapid antigen test kits — e.g., BinaxNOW, QuickVue, etc. — and PCR tests) are able to differentiate between alpha and beta viruses (the common cold viruses do not cause false positive results for COVID-19).

