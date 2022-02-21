UNMC, Omaha VA part of national trial testing whether heart drug can prevent dementia

Millions of Americans take cholesterol-lowering drugs called statins to protect against heart attack and stroke.

But less is known about the use of the drugs in people over 75 without known cardiovascular disease.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center is among 100 institutions nationwide participating in a study intended to determine whether taking the drugs can prevent dementia and disability in people in that age bracket.

Dr. Alfred Fisher, chief of UNMC’s geriatrics, gerontology and palliative medicine division, said about a third of people over 75 currently take statins. Many started in their 50s or 60s and just continued to take the medications, which protect blood vessels and reduce inflammation throughout the body.

But while researchers know that taking a statin up to age 75 helps prevent heart attack and stroke, he said, there haven’t yet been studies of significant power to determine whether the drugs provide the same protection in people over 75.

The goal of the ongoing five-year PREVENTABLE study, which stands for Pragmatic Evaluation of Events and Benefits of Lipid-lowering in Older Adults, is to explore that question and determine whether taking a statin can help prevent dementia. The study is funded through the National Institute on Aging and the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

“The primary goal of the study is to see if taking statins over the age of 75 leads to improvements in people’s cognitive health and physical function,” said Fisher, who is leading the local arm of the study. Nationally, the study is being led by researchers at Duke and Wake Forest Universities.

The researchers are studying dementia prevention because of the overlap in risk factors for that condition and those for heart disease and stroke.

About 20% of people nationwide will develop vascular dementia, an accumulation of small strokes, Fisher said. So it makes sense to see whether a drug that can prevent large strokes can also prevent smaller ones.

In addition, the risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease, a type of dementia, are beginning to look like those for hypertension and stroke.

Currently, exercise, social engagement and stimulating hobbies are recommended to head off Alzheimer’s. But there are no cures for dementia or Alzheimer’s.

“This might be a therapeutic that might also help,” Fisher said.

To enroll, potential participants must be primary care patients with Nebraska Medicine, including the Grand Island Health Center and Bellevue Health Center clinics. Because the Omaha VA Medical Center is also a site, the study also is open to VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System patients.

Fisher said the inclusion of the Grand Island clinic adds a layer of diversity to the study, allowing the researchers to enroll people in rural areas. Many of the other sites in the trial are in large cities or suburbs. The researchers also identify potential participants through the health systems’ electronic medical records.

Patients who may qualify include those 75 or older who are not taking a statin or have not taken statins for more than five years in their lifetime and do not have heart disease. They also cannot have had a heart attack, dementia or a significant disability.

The drug used in the study is atorvastatin, also known as Lipitor. Participants can join the study in person or at home by phone and get the drug by mail. Researchers would conduct visits about once a year by phone and by reviewing health records.

For more information about the trial, contact preventable@unmc.edu.

