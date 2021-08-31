UNMC research confirmed COVID is airborne, but masks provide protection

Santarpia said he was concerned when the team began gathering data last year that masking with anything less than an N95 respirator would not be very effective.

But his assessment evolved as researchers learned more about how the virus works, what sizes of particles are important, what likely constitutes an infectious dose and how much virus infected people produce.

Scientists, Santarpia said, now know that surgical masks and cloth coverings will limit exposure and reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus in limited interactions with infected people.

“The end take-home message is the more effective mask you can wear, the closer to prevention you can get,” said Santarpia, who also is research director for chemical and biological programs with the National Strategic Research Institute. “But anything you can do to help protect your respiratory tract when you’re in crowds of people or closely interacting with people you don’t know is going to be helpful in limiting your potential exposure to the disease through the aerosol route.”

People who want to go to Husker football games or concerts need to weigh their personal risks, including whether they are vaccinated, and take appropriate precautions. Even with the delta variant, Santarpia said, no one is talking about going back to complete shutdowns.