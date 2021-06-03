UNMC researchers identify better-tolerated therapy for Parkinson's disease

Other lead members of the team are R. Lee Mosley, a professor of pharmacology and experimental neuroscience, and Katherine Olson, an instructor in the department.

Gendelman said the researchers also have identified, for the first time, blood tests that can be used to monitor disease improvement. Parkinson’s disease is difficult to monitor, relying on measures such as movement and tremor that can be subjective.

Omahan Bob Eisenberg, one of the five original participants in the study, said he was close to needing a walker when he began taking the drug more than two years ago.

He said he now is nowhere near needing one. His movements are more fluid; he has less pain and less trouble standing up or getting out of a chair or car. His score on a measure of Parkinson’s symptoms is better.

“Instead of getting worse,” said Eisenberg, who was diagnosed about four years ago, “it’s pretty much stayed the same or slightly better.”

Dr. Stanley Appel, chairman of the Stanley Appel Department of Neurology at Houston Methodist Hospital, congratulated the researchers on paving the way toward a “meaningful therapeutic approach” for Parkinson’s patients.