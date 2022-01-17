UNMC's Dr. Ali Khan aids COVID response in Northern Mariana Islands

The view from Dr. Ali Khan’s hotel room might give the impression that the Nebraska public health expert was taking some time away to relax from the state’s winter cold spell.

Palm trees. Green vegetation. Blue ocean on the horizon.

In reality, Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health, volunteered to travel to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands last month at the behest of the World Health Organization. He went there to help the remote U.S. territory with its response to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Khan said the island territory, set in the Pacific Ocean north of Guam and east of the Philippines, has done a good job of responding to the virus. But in October, health officials identified a large outbreak among schoolchildren and construction workers.

It’s the kind of work Khan has done for roughly three decades during a career focused on health security, global health and emerging infectious diseases. Before joining UNMC, he had a 23-year career as a senior director at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which he joined as a disease detective.

At the CDC, Khan responded to numerous high-profile domestic and international public health emergencies. He is also a former assistant surgeon general with the U.S. Public Health Service.

Khan represents UNMC on the steering committee of the WHO’s Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, a technical partnership that provides support upon request to prevent and control outbreaks and public health emergencies.

UNMC is one of three American institutions represented on the 21-member international network. The others are Tulane University and the CDC.

Khan said the Northern Mariana Islands has mounted a model public health response to COVID-19, with good leadership by the governor and local health system and solid, aligned public health messaging.

While the commonwealth has faced challenges with vaccine confidence, misinformation on social media and equity issues similar to those on the U.S. mainland; 90.8% of residents eligible for vaccination — those 5 and older — have received at least one vaccine dose, according to CDC data, and 84.4% are fully vaccinated.

By comparison, 78.5% of all U.S. residents 5 and older have received at least one shot, and 66.5% of that group are fully vaccinated.

The territory has had 18 deaths since the start of the pandemic, representing about one-half of 1% of all cases reported. The mortality rate for the U.S. as a whole is 1.4%, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“They have shown both how you can get to higher vaccination numbers and what could be the benefits of that when you think about morbidity and mortality,” Khan said. He said he would like to see the U.S. get to a vaccination rate of 85%.

The commonwealth, he said, faces some particular challenges that make it important for residents to work together to keep outbreaks under control. The territory has a single health system with a finite number of nurses, doctors and hospital beds. If those beds fill, the health system can’t send patients to hospitals in neighboring states, as can be done on the mainland.

“If they have an out-of-control outbreak, not only is there no room at the inn, but there’s only one inn,” he said.

Khan said he hasn’t been to a single store during his three weeks on Saipan, the commonwealth’s largest island, that isn’t religious about making sure that patrons write down their names and phone numbers upon entry, take their temperatures and wear masks.

After shutting down and switching to remote learning during the earlier clusters, schools reopened in person Jan. 3.

“It’s just so nice to see what is possible when you approach it collectively as a community, politically and scientifically,” he said.

The territory is also receiving support from federal agencies. But the supply chain is long, said Sean Casey, Pacific COVID-19 incident manager for WHO. The turnaround time for supplies is long, and many of the small nations don’t have a lot of leverage when ordering supplies. The WHO recently provided PCR testing materials, which had been running low, as well as rapid antigen tests.

Casey said the global outbreak network is key to connecting partners with resources and expertise.

“It’s a really critical tool for us, and it’s really great that we’ve been able to leverage it for the Pacific and deploy Dr. Khan to the CNMI,” he said.

Khan’s job involves working with health officials to improve their surveillance, lab methods and screening practices. He is also helping the team make sure that they’re collecting the right data and using it to improve their work. That includes looking at questions such as who gets hospitalized and why and whether patients got monoclonal antibodies and, if they didn’t, why not.

“It’s all about using data to improve their response, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Khan, who gave up his personal holiday time from the university to make the trip. The WHO is paying his local expenses.

Khan will be in the territory for about two more weeks. He plans to try to find some scholarship funds and recruit some students for the college, which offers classes online.

Such deployments, he said, also ensure that he stays current in his research and teaching. Two years ago, he went to Fiji and Tonga for a measles outbreak. He was in Sierra Leone during the 2014 Ebola outbreak.

“This is what I’ve done for 30 years,” he said.