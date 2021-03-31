Unsung heroes during COVID-19: Respiratory therapist recalls good, tough moments

“It was always nice to have Pastor Scott there most of the time when the patients were kind of at the end stage to be able to pray with the families, whether that was via Face-time, pray with the staff, pray with the patient,” she said.

It was gratifying to see patients improve and be able to leave the hospital. Staff would clap and cheer as a patient was rolled out in a wheelchair.

She remembers a man who’d been at the hospital for more than a month. His wife was able to be there daily.

“You got to know her and him and then he was able to go to rehab, so that was amazing to see him roll out of here and talking a little bit and able to do things again,” Howard said.

Looking back, Howard recalls the teamwork and the long hours.

“We were working overtime like crazy in our department as well as other departments in the hospital,” Howard said. “There were some weeks I was doing 60 to 72 hours, and I normally work 36.”

How did she adapt?

“Lots of coffee,” she said.

Although she’s been a respiratory therapist for a while now, Howard never expected to see something like COVID-19.