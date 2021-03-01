US begins distribution of a third Covid-19 vaccine as concerns grow over latest case trends

"As a one-dose vaccine, people do not have to return for a second dose to be protected," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Sunday. "In addition, this vaccine does not need to be kept in a freezer and can be stored at refrigerated temperatures -- so it is easy to transport and store and allows for expanded availability in most community settings and mobile sites, as supply scales up."

While the official said Johnson & Johnson told the White House the weekly supply of vaccines will be limited over the next couple of weeks after the initial distribution, experts hope the additional doses will help boost vaccination numbers and aid the country in its race to vaccinate as many Americans as possible before another predicted Covid-19 case surge.

"There's a kind of new urgency to it," Dr. Eric Rubin, a member of the FDA vaccine advisory committee and a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told CNN Sunday. "Because there are new viral variants coming out right now, with some chance that some of them could eventually become somewhat resistant to the protection provided by vaccines, it's really important to get it out there fast."

Vaccine comes at a 'potentially pivotal time'