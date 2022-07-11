 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US futures slip with earnings season, inflation data, on tap

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. futures are down with corporate earnings season kicking off this week amid rising anxiety over how companies are navigating soaring inflation, and news about the spread of a new coronavirus variant.

Also this week, the U.S. will release fresh data about rising costs for both companies and families with inflation hovering near four-decade highs.

Futures for the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.6% and futures for the S&P 500 slid 0.7% before Monday's opening bell.

Shares are sinking in Europe at midday after most Asian markets also fell, with the exception of Japan’s benchmark, which rallied after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party garnered a landslide parliamentary election victory.

The euro sagged closer to parity against the U.S. dollar, dipping nearly 1% to $1.0091. Europe’s shared currency is at its lowest level in 20 years against the U.S. dollar, hit by worries over possible recession and the surge in the greenback as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation.

People are also reading…

The U.S. dollar rose to 137.15 Japanese yen from 136.10 yen.

Germany's DAX fell 1% as the shut-down of a major gas pipeline from Russia to Germany for annual maintenance brought concern Russia might not resume the flow of gas as scheduled.

In Paris, the CAC 40 declined 0.8%, while Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.4%.

Wall Street had a sputtering finish last week, as global markets eyed Chinese economic indicators and maneuvers by central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, to contain stubborn inflation.

On Friday, the S&P 500 dropped 0.1% and the Dow also fell 0.1%, while the Nasdaq rose 0.1%. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks slipped less than 0.1%.

“A recession is not the market’s base outlook, but until proven otherwise, investors will debate the depth of the growth hit, not the likelihood of recession; thus, good economic data is good news for stocks,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

China reports its April-June growth data on Friday, and an update on U.S. inflation is due Wednesday. Investors also are watching for upcoming corporate earnings reports, which will give investors insight into how inflation is impacting businesses and consumers. Banks, airlines and health care companies start reporting midweek.

COVID-19 infections are also surging in some areas. The Asian gambling center of Macao will close all its casinos for a week starting Monday and largely restrict people to their homes as it tries to stop a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected more than 1,400 people in the past three weeks.

The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Scientists say the variant – called BA.2.75 – may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection.

This week, major airlines, banks and health companies will post quarterly earnings and the U.S. will post data on consumer and producer prices.

Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday, though Japan's benchmark Nikkei jumped 1.1% to 26,812.30.

Japan’s governing party and its coalition partner scored a major victory in balloting Sunday, which came two days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Abe was shot by a man emerging from the crowd listening to his campaign speech, took out a homemade gun and fired.

The attack shocked a nation that rarely sees gun violence. The Liberal Democratic Party was bound for victory even before the assassination, but some analysts said the shock of Abe's death was likely to strengthen that trend.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.1% to 6,602.20. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.4% to 2,340.27.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 2.8% to 21,124.20, while the Shanghai Composite fell 1.3% to 3,313.58.

Technology shares fell after market regulators in China fined companies for not reporting past transactions as required. E-commerce giant Alibaba tumbled 6.8% while Tencent Holdings lost 3.2%.

Shares in Twitter tumbled nearly 6% before the open Monday after Elon Musk announced late Friday that he will abandon his $44 billion offer to buy the social media company because he said it failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter said it would sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal, and a titanic legal battle likely lies ahead.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude lost $2.37 to $102.42 a barrel. It gained $2.06 to $104.79 a barrel on Friday.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell $1.78 to $105.24 a barrel.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing

Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing

The nation's largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest meat processors of working together to inflate beef prices. Sysco recently filed a federal lawsuit in Texas accusing Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill and National Beef of price fixing. The lawsuit said those companies have conspired to suppress the number of cattle slaughtered to help drive up the price of beef. The allegations are similar to ones in lawsuits filed by grocery stores, ranchers, restaurants and other wholesalers. The companies didn't immediately respond to questions about the new lawsuit Thursday, but they have defended their actions in the other cases. The industry maintains that supply and demand drive beef prices, not anticompetitive behavior.

Dems want to tax high earners to protect Medicare solvency

Dems want to tax high earners to protect Medicare solvency

Senate Democrats want to boost taxes on some high earners and use the money to extend the solvency of Medicare. It's the latest step in their attempt to craft a scaled-back version of the economic package that collapsed last year and then push it through Congress this summer. Democratic aides tell The Associated Press they expect to submit their Medicare plan to the chamber’s parliamentarian in the coming days. They've already done that with other provisions aimed at reducing prescription drug costs. It's the latest sign that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are moving toward a compromise.

Choose your reality: Trust wanes, conspiracy theories rise

Choose your reality: Trust wanes, conspiracy theories rise

As public trust in democratic institutions declines, conspiracy theories are filling the void. In some cases, that's leading believers to doubt even their own allies. Last weekend in Boston, about 100 masked men carrying fascist flags marched through the city and later posted vides and photos online. But some of their own allies second-guessed the event, insisting it must have been FBI agents in disguise. It's just one example of experts who study public trust say it will take extensive efforts by educators, government officials and technology companies to address the erosion of trust.

Many won't rely on virtual options after COVID: AP-NORC poll

Many won't rely on virtual options after COVID: AP-NORC poll

A new poll shows that many Americans don’t expect to rely on the digital services that became commonplace during the pandemic after COVID-19 subsides. That's even as many think it’s a good thing if those options remain available in the future. The poll comes from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll shows that close to half or more of U.S. adults say they are not likely to attend virtual activities, receive virtual health care, have groceries delivered or use curbside pickup after the coronavirus pandemic ends. Still, close to half of adults also say it would be a good thing if virtual options continue.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Can you eat right before you swim?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News