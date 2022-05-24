 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

US in process of releasing monkeypox vaccine from national stockpile for 'high-risk' people, CDC says

  • 0

The United States is responding to a request for the release of monkeypox vaccine from the nation's Strategic National Stockpile as a global outbreak of cases is under investigation.

There is one confirmed case of monkeypox and four suspected cases in the United States, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

"I can report that there has been a request for release of the Jynneos vaccine from the National Stockpile for some of the high-risk contacts of some of the early patients, so that is actively happening right now," Dr. Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology within the CDC's National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, said Monday.

McQuiston said the United States has a "good stock" of vaccine because it has been preparing for the possibility of needing to use doses for smallpox.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In the United States, the two-dose Jynneos vaccine is licensed to prevent smallpox and specifically to prevent monkeypox.

"Right now, we have over 1,000 doses of that available, and we expect that level to ramp up very quickly in the coming weeks as the company provides more doses to us," McQuiston said.

There is another smallpox vaccine licensed in the United States, ACAM2000, that could be used to prevent monkeypox, she said, and the country has more than 100 million doses.

"ACAM2000 is an older-generation smallpox vaccine that has some potential significant side effects with it. So a decision to use that widely would have to have some serious discussion behind it," McQuiston said.

US in process of releasing monkeypox vaccine from national stockpile for 'high-risk' people, CDC says

The United States is responding to a request for the release of monkeypox vaccine from the nation's Strategic National Stockpile as a global outbreak of cases is under investigation.

Overall, "we are hoping to maximize vaccine distribution to those that we know would benefit from it," she said. "Those are people who've had contact with a known monkeypox patients, health care workers, very close personal contact, and those in particular who might be at high risk for severe disease."

The confirmed US monkeypox case is in a man in Massachusetts, and the four cases of orthopox are in men in New York, Florida and Utah, the CDC says. Orthopox refers to pox viruses in general.

McQuiston said health care providers should assume that these orthopox cases are monkeypox.

"It is likely that there are going to be additional cases reported in the United States," she said.

McQuiston said the CDC expects to receive samples from the four suspected cases "today or tomorrow" for further analysis. Labs within the CDC's Laboratory Response Network can test for an orthopox virus, and then confirmation of monkeypox specifically is done at the agency through PCR tests, which take "a couple of hours" to run, she said.

"From the time that CDC gets a specimen, we could do our monkeypox confirmatory PCR tests likely the same day. We've been seeing turnaround of a couple of days really, from the time a suspect patient might come to a doctor's attention to they can get that initial state LRN laboratory results," McQuiston said.

CDC sequencing of the sample from the confirmed case in Massachusetts went "really quickly," and within 48 hours, researchers were able to see that it closely matched that of a case in Portugal.

"This process previously took up to two weeks, but we were able to get it posted within two days because we feel like this kind of public sharing of early sequence data is going to be important for all countries to do so that we can all better understand how the virus is spreading across the globe," McQuiston said.

Monkeypox is not spread through sex itself but can be spread through contact during sex, said Dr. John Brooks, the CDC's chief medical officer of HIV prevention.

"Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted infection in the typical sense, but it can be transmitted during sexual and intimate content, as well as with personal contact and shared bedding and clothing," Brooks said Monday.

Anyone can get or spread monkeypox, but a "notable fraction of cases" in the latest global outbreak are happening among gay and bisexual men.

"Some groups may have a greater chance of exposure right now, but by no means is the current risk of exposure to monkeypox exclusively to the gay and bisexual community in the US," Brooks said. "Anyone, anyone, can develop [and] spread monkeypox infection, but ... many of those affected in the current global outbreak identified as gay and bisexual men."

Brooks said the CDC decided to hold a news conference about the outbreak now because LGBTQ Pride month usually kicks off around the Memorial Day weekend, and officials wanted to make sure the community was aware of the situation. He also urged doctors to be on the lookout for the disease, because it can look like other types of STDs.

He said the rash is "showing up in different parts of the body than we typically expect to see it."

"In some cases, it has produced anal or genital lesions that look like other diseases like herpes, chickenpox or syphilis. So anyone with a rash or lesion around or involving their genitals, their anus or any other place that they have not seen it before, get fully evaluated, both for that rash but particularly for sexually transmitted infection and other illnesses that can cause rash," he said.

"What we're trying to do by bringing attention to the fact that some of these cases have had a genital and perianal presentation is just to remind people that people may come in for an evaluation of what they think is an STD, but we'd like the provider to think 'could it be monkeypox as well?' if the circumstances fit the story."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What Is Monkeypox, and How Worried Should Americans Be?

What Is Monkeypox, and How Worried Should Americans Be?

MONDAY, May 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A worrisome international outbreak of monkeypox, a less harmful cousin of the smallpox virus, has now reached the United States and Canada. As of Saturday, 92 confirmed cases of the illness, and 28 more suspected cases, have been reported across 12 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

Religious backers of abortion rights say God's on their side

Religious backers of abortion rights say God's on their side

The loudest voices in the abortion debate are often characterized along a starkly religious divide, the faithful versus not. But the reality is much more nuanced, both at an Alabama abortion clinic and in the nation that surrounds it. The clinic’s staff of 11 — most of them Black, deeply faithful Christian women — have no trouble at all reconciling their work with their religion. And as the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to dismantle the constitutional right to an abortion, they draw on their faith that they will somehow continue. God is on our side, they tell each other. God will keep this clinic open.

Buffalo shooter let some people see plans just before attack

Buffalo shooter let some people see plans just before attack

Shortly before police say he opened fire, the white gunman accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket allowed a small group of people to see his long-simmering plans for the attack, which he had been chronicling for months in a private, online diary. Discord, the chat platform where 18-year-old Payton Gendron kept the diary, confirmed Wednesday that an invitation to access his private writings was sent to the group about a half-hour before Saturday’s attack at Tops Friendly Market, which he live-streamed on another online service, and that some of them accepted.

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis. It's the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children. President Joe Biden authorized the use of Air Force planes for the effort, dubbed “Operation Fly Formula,” because no commercial flights were available. The nationwide shortage of formula follows the closure of the largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

A new congressional report says that in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the meat processing industry worked closely with political appointees in the Trump administration to stave off health restrictions and keep slaughterhouses open even as COVID-19 spread rapidly among workers. The report issued Thursday says meat companies pushed to keep their plants open even though they knew workers were at high risk. The lobbying led to health and labor officials watering down recommendations for the industry and culminated in an executive order from President Donald Trump designating meat plants as critical infrastructure that needed to remain open. The North American Meat Institute trade group says the report distorts the truth and ignores steps companies took to protect workers.

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO experts answer questions on monkeypox

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News