 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A senior administration official said the mandate expires Sunday at 12:01 a.m. EDT, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that it's no longer necessary. The official, speaking Friday on the condition of anonymity to preview the formal announcement, said that the agency would reevaluate the need for the testing requirement every 90 days and that it could be reinstated if a troubling new variant emerges.

The Biden administration put in place the testing requirement last year, as it moved away from restrictions that banned nonessential travel from several dozen countries — most of Europe, China, Brazil, South Africa, India and Iran — and instead focuses on classifying individuals by the risk they pose to others. It came in conjunction with a requirement that foreign, non-immigrant adults traveling to the United States need to be fully vaccinated, with only limited exceptions.

People are also reading…

The initial mandate allowed those who were fully vaccinated to show proof of a negative test within three days of travel, while unvaccinated people had to present a test taken within one day of travel.

In November, as the highly transmissible omicron variant swept the world, the Biden administration toughened the requirement and required all travelers, regardless of vaccination status, to test within a day of travel to the U.S.

Airline and tourism groups have been pressing the administration for months to eliminate the testing requirement, saying it is discouraging people from booking international trips. Many other countries have lifted their testing requirements for fully vaccinated and boosted travelers in a bit to increase tourism.

In February, the groups argued the testing requirement was obsolete because of the high number of omicron cases already in every state, higher vaccinations rates and new treatments for the virus.

“I’m glad CDC suspended the burdensome coronavirus testing requirement for international travelers, and I’ll continue to do all I can to support the strong recovery of our hospitality industry," Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said in a statement.

The lifting of the requirement comes six weeks after a federal judge ended the CDC's mask requirement for mass transit, including trains, planes, buses and transit hubs, saying the agency exceeded its authority. The Biden administration is appealing that ruling, saying it aims to protect the CDC's ability to respond to future health emergencies.

The official said the CDC will continue to recommend COVID-19 testing prior to air travel of any kind as a safety precaution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rhode Island casino workers urge lawmakers to ban smoking

Smoking was prohibited inside Rhode Island’s two casinos for most of the pandemic, and now casino workers want state lawmakers to make the ban permanent. A bill is pending in the legislature to repeal the exemption granted to casinos in the state law that prohibits smoking in public places. Casino workers planned to go to the State House Wednesday to urge lawmakers to advance the bill. Casino spokesperson Patti Doyle says they'll address any personnel concerns at the bargaining table and they already make accommodations for nonsmokers. In New Jersey, Atlantic City dealers are pushing lawmakers to prohibit smoking in the casinos.

Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this'

Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this'

When graduation balloons popped inside a West Virginia high school, a teacher had to reassure students who ducked for cover that the noise did not come from gunfire. Their reaction showed how the world has changed in recent years — even for teachers who never experienced school shootings firsthand. The teacher was Jessica Salfia, whose mother is also a West Virginia teacher and found herself staring down a student with a gun in her own classroom seven years ago. She was hailed for her role in helping bring the incident to a peaceful end. Already asked to be guidance counselors, social workers and surrogate parents, teachers are sometimes called on to be protectors, too.

Biden lauds democratic unity despite no-shows at summit

Biden lauds democratic unity despite no-shows at summit

President Joe Biden says democracy is an “essential ingredient” for the Western Hemisphere's future, an implicit rebuttal to leaders from around the world who boycotted the Summit of the Americas because authoritarians were not invited. He also drew sharp contrasts around one of the issues central to the summit, immigration, saying “safe and orderly migration is good for all of our economies” but “unlawful” forms are unacceptable. “We will enforce our borders through innovative, coordinated action with our regional partners,” Biden said Wednesday at the opening ceremony of events that run through Friday in Los Angeles.

‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover

‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover

Not even the White House is immune from the economic trend that's been called the "great resignation” as employers struggle to fill vacancies and workers jump to new jobs at record rates. The Biden administration is undergoing a period of unusually high staff turnover as President Joe Biden nears 18 months in office. Long hours, low morale and relatively low pay are taking a toll on both the ranks of the senior staff and the more numerous junior aides who keep the White House running. It’s not unusual for staff to turn over at this point in a presidency, but the swiftness of the change has been stark at times.

Japan eases foreign tourism ban, allows guided package tours

Japan eases foreign tourism ban, allows guided package tours

Japan has partially opened its borders to foreign tourists and begun accepting visa applications after two years of near-dormant tourism. but while Friday is the first day to start procedures for entering Japan, arrivals are not expected until late June at the earliest. Only tourists on guided package tours who wear masks and follow other antivirus measures will be accepted as the country cautiously tries to balance business and infection worries. The Japan Tourism Agency says tours are being accepted from 98 countries and regions where infection risks are deemed low. After facing criticism that its strict border controls were xenophobic, Japan began easing its restrictions earlier this year.

Japanese man, 83, ready for more after crossing Pacific solo

Japanese man, 83, ready for more after crossing Pacific solo

Japanese adventurer Kenichi Horie at 83 has just become the oldest person in the world to complete a solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific Ocean — and he says he is still “in the middle of my youth” and not done yet. Horie returned home as he crossed the Kii Strait off Japan’s western coast early Saturday, completing his trans-Pacific solo voyage in 69 days after leaving a yacht harbor in San Francisco in late March. He told a welcome ceremony on Sunday he burned all his energy on the trip but looks forward to more future adventures. His preparation during the coronavirus pandemic was full of uncertainties involving vaccine requirements, testing and other logistics. He said “it was like walking on thin ice.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Five ways you are wasting money on tech

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News