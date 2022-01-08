 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US open to limiting military exercises, missiles with Russia

  • 0
Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about the 2021 jobs report in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington.

 Alex Brandon - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is open to discussions with Russia on curtailing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on U.S. and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe as part of strategic talks to begin next week, a senior Biden administration official said Saturday.

But, the official said any agreements on either matter would be contingent on Russia removing threats to Ukraine and that no decisions would be made without the consent of Ukraine or NATO. The official also said there was no chance the U.S. would reduce its military presence or arsenal in Eastern Europe as Russia has demanded.

The U.S. official’s comments, made to reporters on condition of anonymity in a White House-organized telephone conference call, were the first to suggest a willingness to compromise on issues tangential to Ukraine.

They came as senior U.S. and Russian diplomats prepare to meet in Switzerland on Monday.

Russia has demanded binding promises that NATO will not further expand eastward and that the U.S. will remove troops and weapons from Eastern Europe in exchange for reducing its expanded troop presence on the Ukrainian border and dropping threats to intervene there.

People are also reading…

The U.S. and NATO have rejected those demands out of hand, but have signaled a willing to explore compromises on related issues.

“We think we can at least explore the possibility of making progress with the Russians,” the official said, referring to Monday’s Strategic and Security Dialogue between the U.S. and Russia in Geneva. He added, though, that "there will be no firm commitments made in these talks.”

Monday’s meeting will be followed by discussions between Russia and NATO members on Wednesday and with a broader European audience on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke

Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke

Antonio Brown tossed his jersey and shoulder pads toward the bench, threw his glove and undershirt into the stands and ran off the field bare-chested, waving a peace-out sign to fans in the end zone while Tom Brady huddled the offense for an important play.

Twitter bans Rep. Greene's personal account for COVID claims

Twitter bans Rep. Greene's personal account for COVID claims

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter said Sunday it had banned the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, the latest strike against the firebrand whose embrace of conspiracy theories has been called “a cancer” for the GOP and led the House to boot her from committees.

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. And a small number of school systems are switching to remote learning — for just a short while, educators hope.

Italy requires coronavirus vaccines for people 50 and older

Italy requires coronavirus vaccines for people 50 and older

ROME (AP) — The Italian government approved a measure Wednesday requiring people older than 50 to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. as the country struggles with nearly daily new records of fresh infections fueled by the omicron variant.

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Sky Science: Why are snowflakes individually unique?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News