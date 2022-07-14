 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
US regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments

Monkeypox Vaccine

People stand in long lines to receive the monkeypox vaccine at San Francisco General Hospital in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

 Jessica Christian - member image share, San Francisco Chronicle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands more doses of monkeypox vaccine are expected to soon begin shipping to the U.S. after federal health officials said they had completed an inspection of the overseas plant where they were manufactured.

The update from the Food and Drug Administration comes amid soaring demand for the two-dose vaccine as thousands of people in New York City, California and other parts of the U.S. await a chance to get the shot.

More than 1.1 million doses of the vaccine purchased by the U.S. government are currently at Bavarian Nordic's facility in Denmark. The company said earlier this week it needed authorization from an on-site FDA inspection before it could ship them to the U.S.

An FDA spokeswoman said late Wednesday that regulators “expedited and completed an inspection of the company's plant.”

“We do not expect any delay in vaccine availability due to this process,” she said in an emailed statement.

Bavarian Nordic has already shipped 300,000 vaccine doses that were made at a third-party facility that had previously been authorized by the FDA.

The FDA requires prior inspections of all vaccine plants to assure their safety, sterility and consistency of production. A company spokesman said Bavarian Nordic sped up its plans to undergo the inspection after monkeypox began spreading in Europe in May. Initially the company planned to submit its paperwork to the FDA in August for an inspection later in the fall.

Bavarian Nordic's two-dose vaccine, Jynneos, is one of two vaccines approved for monkeypox in the U.S. The government has many more doses of an older smallpox vaccine — ACAM2000 — that can also be used, but that vaccine is considered to have a greater risk of side effects and is not recommended for people who have HIV. So it’s the Jynneos vaccine that officials have been trying to use as a primary weapon against the outbreak.

White House officials have promised more supplies, chiefly from the more than 1 million-dose Bavarian Nordic stockpile.

Last month, New York-based activists blasted the FDA in a letter to the White House for not moving more swiftly to inspect the company's plant and begin shipping the vaccines to the U.S. The letter from the HIV non-profit, PrEP4All, noted that European regulators had signed off on the plant last year.

While the FDA relies on inspections by foreign regulators to review some facilities, the FDA conducts its own inspections for vaccines “to ensure consistency in the inspection process,” the FDA spokeswoman noted.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

