 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US Rep. Butterfield tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield announced on Wednesday that he's tested positive for COVID-19.

Butterfield, a Democrat from Wilson who has represented northeastern North Carolina since 2004, said he'll be working from home this week during an isolation period, in keeping with federal guidelines and guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician in Congress.

Congress is not holding floor votes this week.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 today, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted,” Butterfield said in a news release.

Butterfield is the latest in a number of political figures who serve in Washington to announce a positive test, including Vice President Kamala Harris. U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross, a Democrat from Raleigh, announced a positive test last week.

Butterfield, a former state Supreme Court justice and ex-chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, is not seeking reelection this fall to his 1st Congressional District seat.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Drop in US GDP challenges Biden's pitch to voters

Drop in US GDP challenges Biden's pitch to voters

The latest report on gross domestic product is complicating President Joe Biden’s pitch that the U.S. economy is strong. It shows that the economy shrank at a 1.4% annualized rate during the first three months of this year. Biden says the drop reflects technical quirks such as businesses adding less to their inventories, while Republicans have a direct line of attack to say the problem is rooted in inflation at a 40-year high. The risk for Biden is now a muddled message going into the midterm elections at a time when voters are focused on the economy.

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

President Joe Biden took the White House press corps' annual gala as an opportunity to make light of the criticism he has faced in his 15 months in office. He also aimed a few barbs at his predecessor and the Republican Party. The White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night ended a two-year pandemic-related hiatus even as the threat of COVID-19 loomed. Biden cracked, “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.” Biden also said he was happy to be with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than he has.

Biden blasts 'radical' Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Biden blasts 'radical' Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

President Joe Biden is blasting what he calls a “radical” leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. On Tuesday, Biden warned that a “whole range of rights” are in jeopardy if it holds. The court cautioned that the draft was not final, and Chief Justice John Roberts said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” Biden said he would work with Congress to legislate the right to abortion into federal law. But such efforts have failed in the past. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans say technology is helping mental health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News