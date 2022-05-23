US Rep. David Price recovering after COVID-19 positive test

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. David Price, the longest-serving member of North Carolina’s current congressional delegation, is recovering following a coronavirus diagnosis over the weekend.
Price, a Democrat who represents the Triangle-area 4th Congressional District, said in a tweet on Saturday that he was “experiencing mild cold-like symptoms” after testing positive for COVID-19.
“I am grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and will follow CDC guidance to quarantine," Price added.
Save for two years in the mid-1990s, the 81-year-old Price has served in Congress continuously since 1987. He is not seeking reelection this fall.
Democratic state Sen. Valerie Foushee and Republican Courtney Geels won last week's primaries for the 4th District seat and will face off in November,
Price is the latest North Carolina elected official to announce testing positive for COVID-19. Others reporting a similar positive test over the past month include Reps. Deborah Ross and G.K. Butterfield and state Attorney General Josh Stein. And former Gov. Pat McCrory said he tested positive Wednesday, a day after he lost the Republican U.S. Senate primary to Ted Budd.
