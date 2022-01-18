US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska diagnosed with COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will temporarily work from home.

Fortenberry said on his congressional website that he had a “moderate case” and will recuperate at home. He said he tested positive despite being vaccinated and taking precautions to avoid getting infected. He said he plans to follow U.S. House policy and vote by proxy on legislation.

Fortenberry represents the 1st Congressional District in eastern Nebraska, including the cities of Lincoln, Columbus, Fremont, Norfolk and part of Sarpy County.

Fortenberry is running for re-election in 2022 while facing criminal allegations that he lied to federal authorities who were investigating an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national. He has pleaded not guilty.

On Sunday, Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood, of Norfolk, announced that he will challenge Fortenberry in the Republican primary amid concerns that Fortenberry's indictment could put his seat in jeopardy.

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, of Lincoln, is running as a Democratic contender.

