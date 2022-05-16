US Rep. Pramila Jayapal says she has COVID-19

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said she has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Seattle Democrat posted on Twitter Saturday that she had tested positive that day.
“I’m experiencing flu-like symptoms at the moment, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, I will be isolating and working remotely for the people of Washington’s Seventh District. I’m grateful to be vaccinated and double-boosted,” Jayapal said in her tweet.
She also encouraged everyone who is eligible to get a second booster if they have not.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.