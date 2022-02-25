 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

US Rep Underwood of Illinois tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19, the second-term Democrat said Friday.

“Today, upon returning from an official trip overseas, I tested positive for COVID-19," Underwood said in a statement. “I was tested throughout my trip and tested negative. I will be following guidelines from the CDC and House Attending Physician to isolate and keep others safe.

“Thankfully, my symptoms are mild so far and I am grateful to have the protection of a safe vaccine and booster. I encourage everyone who hasn’t yet to get a vaccine and booster shot to help protect yourself and others from severe illness.”

Other members of Congress from Illinois also have tested positive for COVID-19. Brad Schneider has tested positive twice.

Sean Casten and Bobby Rush also have announced positive COVID-19 tests.

