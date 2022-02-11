 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

US Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia has COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia said she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Capito announced the result Thursday night following a routine test for COVID-19. She said in a statement on her official website that she is asymptomatic.

The Republican said she has consulted with the U.S. Senate's attending physician and plans to quarantine for five days.

Capito has said she has been vaccinated for the virus, including getting her booster shot.

Other congressional lawmakers that have contracted the virus in recent weeks include Sen. Mitt Romney, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

