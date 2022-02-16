 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Utah Jazz lifts vaccine rules as lawmakers push to ban them

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be required for fans wanting to see the Utah Jazz play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, the team said in a statement on Tuesday.

Spectators have been required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test for events at the arena since September. The lifting of the rule will take effect Feb. 25. Other event organizers may choose to impose COVID-19 protocols including mask or vaccine requirements, the statement said.

Vivint Arena was one of only a few venues in Utah to require proof of vaccination. Its lifting of the requirement comes as cases, hospitalizations and deaths fall in the state after an omicron variant-fueled surge. It also comes as state lawmakers move forward on a proposal to block private businesses from requiring proof of vaccination for customers and employees — a policy that would have applied to Jazz games.

Other NBA and NHL teams are also easing their rules. The Washington Wizards and Washington Capitols lifted a mask mandate and requirement that fans show a proof of vaccination this week. Fans sitting near courtside are still required to wear masks, per NBA-wide rules designed to protect players.

