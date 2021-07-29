Vaccinated Grand Island woman with COVID breakthrough urges shots, masks

She said she has no regrets about getting the vaccine or complaints about its effectiveness. She said she knows that her symptoms could have been much worse if she hadn’t received the shots.

Bryant also recognizes that no vaccine is 100% effective. A couple of years ago, she got influenza, despite being vaccinated against flu every year.

On Monday, feeling a little under the weather but not suspecting COVID-19, she visited her 96-year-old father at his assisted living center.

Later, she developed fatigue, body aches and other symptoms. By Friday, she was feeling better but still had coldlike symptoms — a congested head, tiredness and a bit of a runny nose.

She remains concerned about her father contracting the virus. But he is vaccinated, and the center where he lives requires residents and visitors to mask during visits, which they did.

“Hopefully, that was enough,” she said.