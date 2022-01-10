 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Vegas-area hospital firm cuts staff COVID quarantine time

  • 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A hospital company with several facilities in southern Nevada saying Monday it will cut to five days its return-to-work target for medical personnel who test positive for COVID-19.

Dignity Health, with suburban medical centers in Henderson, southwest Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, joined facilities around the nation taking steps to let nurses and other workers infected with the coronavirus stay on the job if they have mild or no symptoms of illness.

A company statement pointed to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and attributed the move to “the spread and impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant in southern Nevada, and in anticipation of a continued increase.”

The CDC in December cut its isolation and quarantine recommendation in half, from 10 days. It cited evidence that people with COVID-19 are most infectious two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

Many hospitals around the U.S. are swamped with cases and severely short-staffed because so many employees are out with COVID-19. Officials blame the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, which has the number of new cases of COVID-19 exploding nationally but appears to be causing milder illness than the delta variant.

People are also reading…

The Nevada Hospital Association last week declared a staffing crisis in southern Nevada and some rural areas, citing rising hospitalization numbers and staffing shortages. Officials issued a plea for people not to crowd emergency rooms in search of coronavirus tests.

State health officials on Monday reported 1,356 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 in Las Vegas and surrounding Clark County. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the number was up from 1,194 on Thursday.

Test positivity, a key measure of the number of people tested and found to have COVID-19, has skyrocketed in recent weeks in the Las Vegas area — to nearly 29% on Monday.

The figure was 5.9% on Nov. 1, after a low of 3.2% last June and a previous peak of 20.4% about a year ago. The World Health Organization goal is 5% or below to relax mitigation measures.

Demand for COVID-19 tests has created long lines at a relocated drive-through testing center set up at Sam Boyd Stadium southeast of downtown Las Vegas, and the Southern Nevada Health District has announced that test centers will open in coming days at two shuttered casinos — Texas Station in North Las Vegas and the Fiesta Henderson.

Case numbers are climbing sharply in Nevada, according to state health data, but few new coronavirus deaths have been reported. The number of deaths statewide is 8,528 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Clark County on Monday reported nearly 7,900 new COVID-19 cases during the weekend, pushing the county’s overall case total past 400,000. The Las Vegas area has had about three-fourths of the more than 525,000 coronavirus cases confirmed statewide.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Marilyn Bergman, the Oscar-winning lyricist who teamed with husband Alan Bergman on “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” and hundreds of other songs, died at her Los Angeles home Saturday. She was 93.

Mother charged after son found in trunk at COVID test site

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston mother was charged after authorities allege she placed her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car in an attempt to isolate him after he had tested positive for COVID-19 and then took him to a drive-thru testing site.

Supreme Court skeptical of Biden's workplace vaccine rule

Supreme Court skeptical of Biden's workplace vaccine rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fully vaccinated and mostly masked, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared skeptical Friday of the Biden administration's authority to impose a vaccine-or-testing requirement on the nation's large employers. The court seemed more open to a separate vaccine mandate for most health care workers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Listening to podcasts before bed could be helpful for your brain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News