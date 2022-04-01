Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray tests positive for COVID-19

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray has tested positive for COVID-19.
Gray made the announcement on Thursday, saying she is fully vaccinated and boosted, and quarantining at home.
The Democrat, who is also running for Vermont's lone seat in U.S. House of Representatives, met with Vice President Kamala Harris along with other lieutenant governors from around the country in Washington on Tuesday.
