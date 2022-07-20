 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Vermont Sen. Leahy undergoes second surgery on broken hip

  • Updated
  • 0

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy has undergone a second surgery to help repair a broken hip, his office said Wednesday.

Leahy, 82, fell and broke his hip last month in his Virginia home. He underwent hip-replacement surgery June 30 at a Washington-area hospital. He was then moved to a rehabilitation center.

On Wednesday, Leahy’s office said his surgeons found it necessary to perform an additional operation on the hip “to help advance his recovery."

Leahy was back in his rehabilitation room by Tuesday evening. He is working with physical therapists “to return home as soon as possible.”

Leahy's office says the senator and his wife Marcelle “deeply appreciate the continued messages of support and affection that have been offered to them during his recovery."

People are also reading…

Leahy, the longest serving member of the U.S. Senate, is not seeking reelection in November. When Leahy’s current term expires in January 2023, he will have served for 48 years in the Senate.

Leahy previously went to the hospital in January 2021, hours after he had begun presiding over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Leahy had not been feeling well and was taken there out of an abundance of caution. After being examined, he was sent home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 panel chairman has COVID, prime-time hearing still on

Jan. 6 panel chairman has COVID, prime-time hearing still on

The chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee has tested positive for COVID-19, but the panel will still hold its prime-time hearing on Thursday. Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi announced Tuesday he tested positive for the virus. But Jan. 6 committee spokesman Tim Mulvey said the hearing scheduled to be held in prime time Thursday will proceed. The news of Thompson’s diagnosis comes as the nine-member panel is preparing for the hearing, which is expected to focus on what President Donald Trump was doing in the White House on Jan. 6, 2021 for several hours as his supporters were breaking into the Capitol.

US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

The U.S. is getting another COVID-19 vaccine choice. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared Novavax shots for adults. It's a more traditional type of vaccine than the Pfizer and Moderna shots already used to protect most Americans. Still, millions of adults haven't yet gotten vaccinated even this late in the pandemic. Experts expect at least some of them to roll up their sleeves for the more conventional technology. The Centers for Disease Control still must recommend how to use the Novavax vaccine before shots begin. The U.S. has bought 3.2 million doses.

Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, their families

Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, their families

While more than 1 million people in the United States died of COVID-19, many more survived ICU stays that have left them with a host of health issues. One survivor is Freddy Fernandez, who was hospitalized for five months and nearly died several times. He's home with his family, but still can't go back to work, and relies on oxygen to breathe. His family says that as the world moves on and mask mandates fall away, COVID-19 is not gone for them. They're left dealing with the long-term consequences.

House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim

House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim

The House has voted to restore abortion access nationwide. It's Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion. But the House bill approved Friday has little chance of becoming law, with the necessary support lacking in the 50-50 Senate. But the vote marks the beginning of a new era in the abortion debate as lawmakers, governors and legislatures grapple with the impact of the Supreme Court decision. The House also passed a separate bill to prohibit punishment for a woman or child who decides to travel to another state to get an abortion.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why some people talk in their sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News